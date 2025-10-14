Antonio Cromartie sends big question to FSU football after third loss in a row
The Florida State Seminoles (3-3, 0-3 ACC) have faced considerable scrutiny throughout the months of September and October after dropping three straight conference games, despite being heavy favorites in all but one.
FSU lost on the road against Virginia in double overtime and couldn't sustain late fourth-quarter rallies against Miami and Pitt at home, sparking not only frustration but also criticism around the program.
Former Seminoles Call for Accountability
Former Florida State stars have started to speak out, beginning with CBS analyst Bryant McFadden, who appears to believe the Seminoles aren't on a trajectory that reflects the program’s legacy. McFadden, a two-time Super Bowl champion who played under Bobby Bowden at FSU, said that what he’s seeing on the field doesn’t align with the culture that defined his era.
In his eyes, the concern isn't just about losing games, it's about how quickly standards can erode when accountability slips.
Four-Time Pro-Bowler Chimes in
Antonio Cromartie Sr. played at Florida State from 2003 to 2005 before carving out a lengthy NFL career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2007 after leading the league with 10 interceptions.
With a résumé built on accountability and elite expectations, Cromartie took to Twitter following FSU’s 34-31 loss to Pitt and posed a simple question: What is the standard?
"Can I ask a question FSU? What’s the standard??? When I walked in that building I knew what the standard was as freshman. And you wasn’t going to play if the standard wasn’t met. Don’t point fingers look at yourself in the mirror and ask yourself what can you better today"
Cromatie's son, Antonio Cromartie, Jr., is currently a freshman on the roster and has seen action in FSU's wins over East Texas A&M and Kent State. He's recorded two tackles thus far and is hoping to carve out a bigger role during his career as a Seminole.
For players like McFadden, Cromartie, and countless others, Florida State wasn't just a stopping point in their careers. It was a proving ground that catapulted them into the NFL and beyond.
Their challenge to the current roster isn’t just about effort on Saturdays. It’s a reminder that at Florida State, the standard isn’t something you talk about after a loss. It’s something you enforce long before kickoff.
