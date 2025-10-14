Nole Gameday

Antonio Cromartie sends big question to FSU football after third loss in a row

Former Seminoles aren't staying quiet.

Tommy Mire

Nov 22, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie (31) during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie (31) during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles (3-3, 0-3 ACC) have faced considerable scrutiny throughout the months of September and October after dropping three straight conference games, despite being heavy favorites in all but one.

FSU lost on the road against Virginia in double overtime and couldn't sustain late fourth-quarter rallies against Miami and Pitt at home, sparking not only frustration but also criticism around the program.

READ MORE: 11 'notes to know' for FSU football's road game against the Stanford Cardinal

Former Seminoles Call for Accountability

Florida State Seminoles symbol Chief Osceola
Nov 25, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles symbol Chief Osceola plants the spear at midfield before the game against the Florida Gators at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Former Florida State stars have started to speak out, beginning with CBS analyst Bryant McFadden, who appears to believe the Seminoles aren't on a trajectory that reflects the program’s legacy. McFadden, a two-time Super Bowl champion who played under Bobby Bowden at FSU, said that what he’s seeing on the field doesn’t align with the culture that defined his era.

In his eyes, the concern isn't just about losing games, it's about how quickly standards can erode when accountability slips.

Four-Time Pro-Bowler Chimes in

New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie
Dec 8, 2013; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie (31) is called for pass interference against Oakland Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) during the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Antonio Cromartie Sr. played at Florida State from 2003 to 2005 before carving out a lengthy NFL career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2007 after leading the league with 10 interceptions.

With a résumé built on accountability and elite expectations, Cromartie took to Twitter following FSU’s 34-31 loss to Pitt and posed a simple question: What is the standard?

"Can I ask a question FSU? What’s the standard??? When I walked in that building I knew what the standard was as freshman. And you wasn’t going to play if the standard wasn’t met. Don’t point fingers look at yourself in the mirror and ask yourself what can you better today"

Cromatie's son, Antonio Cromartie, Jr., is currently a freshman on the roster and has seen action in FSU's wins over East Texas A&M and Kent State. He's recorded two tackles thus far and is hoping to carve out a bigger role during his career as a Seminole.

For players like McFadden, Cromartie, and countless others, Florida State wasn't just a stopping point in their careers. It was a proving ground that catapulted them into the NFL and beyond.

Their challenge to the current roster isn’t just about effort on Saturdays. It’s a reminder that at Florida State, the standard isn’t something you talk about after a loss. It’s something you enforce long before kickoff.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell delivers message to frustrated FSU football fans after 3rd straight loss

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football