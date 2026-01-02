FSU football among early favorites for all-conference linebacker

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened for business at midnight on Friday, January 2. The next 15 days are going to be extremely chaotic, not just for Florida State, but around college football.

The Seminoles aren't wasting any time evaluating transfers with visits expected to begin in the near future.

On the first day of the portal, Florida State is zeroing in on a talented linebacker.

FSU Among Two Schools That Are Early Contenders For One Of County's Leading Tacklers

Jacksonville State Gamecocks quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) runs the ball against Southern Miss Golden Eagles linebacker Chris Jones (35) during the first quarter at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss. on Sept. 27, 2025. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Southern Miss sophomore linebacker Chris Jones has reported an offer from Florida State, alongside numerous other P4 programs. The Seminoles are one of two schools, with Ole Miss being the other, that are emerging for Jones, per On3.

FSU hosted Jones for a visit during his high school recruitment before he signed with Southern Miss. In 2025, Jones was among the top-10 leading tacklers in the FBS, posting 135 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two pass deflections, and one interception.

Jones recorded 10+ tackles in eight of his 13 appearances. He had two games with 15 tackles. Jones was named first-team All-Sun Belt for his productive season, leading the conference in tackles. He played over 700 snaps this fall.

In his two years with the Golden Eagles, Jones appeared in 22 games and made 13 starts. He's totaled 181 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass deflections, and two interceptions.

The 6-foot-0, 230-pound linebacker will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Florida State needs to upgrade the linebacker room, which was a disappointment in 2025. As of now, the Seminoles are slated to return senior Justin Cryer, senior Blake Nichelson, and redshirt junior Caleb LaVallee.

The program is expected to promote assistant linebackers coach Ernie Sims to the full-time role.

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

