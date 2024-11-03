FSU Fans, Former Players React to Disastrous Loss To North Carolina
For the fifth consecutive game, the Seminoles find themselves on the losing side of things, adding an eighth loss to the season and finishing conference play with the worst record in program history at 1-7. Throughout the season fans have been vocal about wanting a change within the program, as the results on the field are simply not up to the standard.
With the 2024 season more or less over, as the Seminoles have no postseason in sight, Mike Norvell has some big decisions to make with the month of December now just weeks away. From staff to players, accountability needs to be taken for this disaster of a season, and those that do end up staying with the program need to uphold the standard set by those before them.
READ MORE: Florida State Linebacker Carted Off In Game Against North Carolina
Fans and former FSU greats were quick to take to social media to voice their displeasure with the current status of the program following the Tar Heels' 35-11 win in Tallahassee.
Former FSU Defensive Tackle Jacobbi McDaniel Sends Out a Bold Statement After Saturday's Loss
Former FSU Safety and Rhodes Scholar Myron Rolle Sends Gratitude Towards the Georgia Bulldogs After Their Win Over Florida
Former Seminole Defensive Tackle Robert Cooper Calls on Players to Keep the Standard In the Program
Analyst and Former Florida State QB Danny Kanell Brings Up a Serious Question In His Halloween Costume
More Fan Reactions Below
READ MORE: Tom Brady Names Former FSU Quarterback "Star Of The Week"
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Game Preview: Florida State Seminoles vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
• Three Key Matchups For FSU Football's Home Matchup Against North Carolina
• Jacob Rizy Recaps First Start At FSU: 'I Just Really Wanted To Win'
• How To Watch Florida State vs. North Carolina: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds