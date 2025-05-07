FSU football makes announcement on Thomas Castellanos, others
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State football recognized 10 student-athletes with the 2025 Parrish Owens Heart of a Nole Award, head coach Mike Norvell announced Wednesday.
READ MORE: Former Florida State standout suffers season-ending injury
Quarterbacks Tommy Castellanos and Brock Glenn, along with running back Jaylin Lucas and offensive linemen Adrian Medley and Luke Petitbon, earned the award for offense. On defense, this year’s recipients are defensive back Earl Little Jr., linebackers Justin Cryer and Omar Graham Jr. and defensive linemen Darrell Jackson Jr. and James Williams.
“The offseason is a vital piece of our development as a team, both as individual growth and in leadership within our program,” Norvell said. “These 10 honorees have done an exceptional job of embracing the responsibility of leadership and demonstrating growth in all areas while being full participants in every practice this spring.”
“I’m proud of the work Tommy, Brock, Jaylin, Adrian, Luke, Earl, Justin, Omar, Darrell and James have done and am happy to recognize them with this award named for Parrish Owens, who has made an incredible impact on our program and Florida State University.”
The Parrish Owens Heart of a Nole Award is presented in recognition of outstanding leadership and commitment to the Florida State University football program. The criteria includes showing leadership on and off the field, consistency throughout spring practices and high performance in the Unconquered Accountability Challenge, which provides points for every aspect of expectations on and off the field during the offseason program.
“I also want to recognize a number of players who began their journey in our program as walk-ons and have continued to develop through their dedication and hard work,” Norvell said. “Mason Arnold, Mac Chiumento, AJ Cottrill, Grant Fielder, Donny Hiebert, Willy Suarez and Christian White were full participants in every practice this spring and have emerged as people we can count on in all areas of our program.”
Florida State opens its 2025 season in the revamped Doak Campbell Stadium on August 30 against Alabama. Kickoff time and TV selection are still to be determined.
Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics.
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok