Former Florida State standout suffers season-ending injury

The former Seminole will miss the remainder of the UFL season.

Aug 31, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Levonta Taylor (1) before the start of the game against the Boise State Broncos at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The calendar has turned to May and the dry period of the NFL offseason is beginning after the conclusion of the draft a few weeks ago. However, that doesn't mean you can't still find professional football to watch while flipping through the TV channels or streaming options.

The United Football League is over halfway through its ten-game regular season with eight teams competing for the championship for the second straight year. Multiple former Florida State stars are suiting up in the league, including linebacker Kalen DeLoach, who recently signed with the Arlington Renegades.

Coincidentally, Arlington's next game is against the Michigan Panthers, who sport a pair of DeLoach's former Seminole teammates, cornerback Levonta Taylor and safety Akeem Dent.

Unfortunately, Taylor won't be available for the contest after suffering a season-ending injury in Michigan's 38-14 victory over the DC Defenders last weekend. In his third year with the Panthers, he recorded six tackles and four pass deflections in three games.

Taylor has been on Michigan's roster since the franchise competed in the USFL. In 2024, he appeared in ten games, totaling 19 tackles, one forced fumble, and five pass deflections.

This is less than ideal news for Taylor, who has been forging out a professional career since going undrafted out of Florida State in 2020. He had a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams before playing in The Spring League for the TSL Sea Lions and the CFL for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Taylor signed with the Seminoles as a five-star prospect and the No. 1 cornerback in the 2016 class. He spent his time in garnet and gold playing under former head coaches Jimbo Fisher and Willie Taggart. Taylor didn't necessarily develop into an elite player but he was a solid starter for Florida State.

In total, Taylor appeared in 44 games and made 26 starts. He recorded 90 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, ten pass deflections, and four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. Taylor is tied for fourth in program history with his pair of pick-sixes.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

