FSU football coach leaving for bigger role with NFL legend at head coach

Florida State is reportedly set to lose a member of its coaching staff, as an off-field staffer is departing Tallahassee, Florida, for an expanded role under NFL legend Marshall Faulk.

The move continues a familiar trend for the program, as Florida State has consistently seen its younger assistants turn developmental roles into larger opportunities elsewhere.

NFL Legend Hires FSU Offensive Assistant to HBCU

Tennessee Titans rookie and defensive end Jevon Kearse (90) chases down St. Louis Rams back Marshall Faulk (28) during action at Adelpha Coliseum in Nashville on October. 31, 1999. | Freeman Ramsey / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State offensive assistant Ben Miles is reportedly headed to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he is expected to join the Southern Jaguars in an expanded role coaching tight ends under Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. The move could be an important step as he transitions from graduate assistant to an on-field staff position.

Florida State graduate assistant Ben Miles is set to be hired as Marshall Faulk’s tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Southern, a source tells @CBSSports.



A return to Baton Rouge for the son of former LSU head coach Les Miles. Before FSU, he worked at Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/nckVvaP3rr — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 18, 2025

Faulk, an NFL veteran and Super Bowl XXXIV Champion, earned nearly every award imaginable during his 12-year career in the league. He began his coaching career leading the running backs at the University of Colorado before being hired as the Jaguars' head coach.

The highly decorated NFL running back’s arrival at Southern has lit a spark for the HBCU, and assembling a staff with young and trending coaches appears to be part of his vision.

Miles' Time in Tallahassee

Ben Miles - Instagram.com

Miles, the son of former LSU head coach Les Miles, joined the Florida State staff in January 2024 as a graduate assistant, working primarily with the offensive line. During his two seasons in Tallahassee, he was part of an offensive unit that leaned heavily on its ground game.

The Seminoles finished with the ACC’s top rushing offense this fall, averaging 218.7 yards per game, and Miles played a supporting role in the development of First Team All-ACC selection Luke Petitbon. Petitbon did not allow a sack in 2025 and was FSU’s highest-graded lineman.

Prior to Florida State, Miles spent two seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies as a graduate assistant and analyst, working on practice and game plans, and analyzing film.

