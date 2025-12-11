Grading the hire of FSU football’s new running backs coach

The Florida State Seminoles are looking at a new running backs coach. Tulsa associate head coach Kam Martin is headed to Tallahassee, Florida, per On3's Pete Nakos, to replace assistant David Johnson, who is heading to Arkansas in a similar role.

Florida State is expected to hire Tulsa's Kam Martin as its next running backs coach, sources tell @On3sports.



As staff changes run rampant within the Florida State program, the new additions have drawn some praise and scrutiny within the fan base. FSU recently let go of defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., after three seasons, and is venturing into a staff revamp ahead of the 2026 season.

A Resume Worth Watching

Kam Martin - Instagram.com

Florida State has been in need of an ace recruiter, and the loss of Johnson will likely be felt both on the trail and inside the locker room.

Martin played a key role in the development of current Denver Bronco R.J. Harvey, seeing him through a record-setting collegiate run. Martin previously coached at Texas State and Incarnate Word. Each year he has held a position-coach role, he has overseen a rusher who has gained 1,000+ yards.

Those numbers aren't easy to come by, but the real question is, can he do it on a bigger stage at FSU?

For now, the hire seems like a B-, and it will likely look a little better this coming season if they can retain some of the talent in the running back room. Martin coached with FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn at UCF, but Florida State's heavy rotation of running backs last season lacked stability, with up to five running backs playing in a single game.

Whether or not the change and familiarity with Malzahn will help bring a true RB1 and RB2 into the light remains to be seen.

Can Martin Change FSU’s Backfield Identity?

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) drops the ball during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Florida State had 2,624 rushing yards for 31 touchdowns on 506 attempts and averaged 5.16 yards per carry in 2025, according to cfbstats.com. There wasn't exactly a lack in production from that room, as establishing the run has been a staple in Malzahn's offense. It was a significant improvement from 2024 when the 'Noles rushed for 1,079 and eight scores, but each year is unique in itself.

Likely headlined by running back Ousmane Kromah and Samuel Singleton Jr., with gadget players like Micahi Danzy, it would be safe to assume another run-heavy attack, depending on who is taking snaps under center.

At UCF, Martin helped the Knights rank fourth nationally in rushing at 228.2 yards per game. He also helped UCF rank eighth in total offense at 487.0 yards per game during his time in Orlando, Florida.

What remains to be seen is the room for improvement. In the meantime, the question now is how Martin can develop and utilize the former blue-chips in the room while making progress on the recruiting trail, both in-house and out-of-house.

FSU signed a lone three-star, Amari Thomas, in #Tribe26, suggesting they are comfortable with their depth as of now. That will also be balanced by the development behind the starters on the offensive line lost to the NFL, and or running out of eligibility.

Tulsa ranked seventh in the AAC in recruiting last cycle, while also signing three-star running back Kelvin Washington during the Early Signing Period in December.

