Jordan Travis believes it was 'disrespectful' for FSU to go behind Mike Norvell's back

A coaching overhaul is happening this offseason for the Florida State Seminoles, starting with the firing of defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., followed by running backs coach David Johnson's departure to Arkansas. With likely more on the way, Surtain Sr.'s head wasn't the first on the chopping block.

Reports in early November surfaced claiming that FSU's top brass were pursuing Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin as the replacement for head coach Mike Norvell. Allegedly, after Kiffin turned down the Florida State administration, the university doubled down on Norvell.

'It is Kinda Disrespectful'

Florida State vice president and athletics director Michael Alford (right), football head coach Mike Norvell. | Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

The move didn't sit well with former Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis, as he stated, if true, it was a disrespectful attempt to go behind someone's back.

"It is kinda disrespectful. I mean, I can't imagine sitting around a program where they're trying to backdoor me and get a new coach to come in. Just give me the buyout, and I'll go back to Memphis or wherever I'm about to go, because that is the thing that is kinda tough," Travis said.

"Yes, Lane Kiffin is a great coach, we've already established that, but to backdoor a guy like that and go behind his back and get a coach to come in," Travis added.

READ MORE: FSU football loses DL to transfer portal in unsurprising move

Did FSU go behind Coach Norvell’s back?! 😳 pic.twitter.com/MRqfHG78dm — Travis Take Two (@travistaketwo) December 9, 2025

More Than Just a Coaching Search

Florida State University Athletic Director Michael Alford gives brief remarks about Florida State Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton following his final home game before retirement. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Southern Methodist Mustangs 76-69 on Saturday, March 8, 2025. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State hired Jake Rosenberg, a former NFL executive, to take an outside look at the program's shortcomings and front office after back-to-back losing seasons. Norvell's buyout would exceed the 50-million-plus range, and alongside an entirely new staff and the cost of paying Kiffin, Travis questioned where the money would come from.

The ethical side of things weighed even more heavily on Travis as he questioned how Norvell could continue to strive for a school that was attempting to "back door" him.

"Where is all this money coming from? We don't have 90 million, I don't believe so. The program has to do what is best for them, and it is way higher than anything we can think of. Once again, we're just fans, and we have our opinions on it," Travis said.

"Coach Norvell has given his all to the program, and I thought that they had a great relationship, but I don't know how, as a coach, you know that someone behind your back is trying to get someone else to come in and kick you out," Travis continued. "I don't know how you just stay there and love a school and have respect for the higher-ups when they go behind your back and do something like that."

While the reports of Florida State's strategic but emotionally costly move to change the board without flipping a piece are unconfirmed, reactions from former players like Travis alone help paint a picture of how perception can alter trust within a program. For now, the Seminoles are sticking with Norvell as they enter into the murky waters of 2026.

READ MORE: Eight FSU football standouts earn All-ACC honors

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News