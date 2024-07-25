FSU Football Cornerback Fentrell Cypress II Settling In During Second Year With Seminoles
The Florida State Seminoles have officially begun fall camp, and with the 2024 season just weeks away, there is still lots of work to be done in order for this squad of Seminoles to live up to the standard set in 2023.
After transferring from the University of Virginia last season, Fentrell Cypress II is going into his second year at FSU. Last season, he was a consistent name in the defensive backfield, starting all 14 games at corner.
With 40 tackles, one forced fumble, and seven pass breakups, Cypress established himself as a reliable player, however, after a long offseason he noted that he has pushed himself to be a better and more consistent athlete. He took the time to go back to the basics over the summer.
"Just taking extra time, taking extra time focusing on the technique, the fundamentals that I want to focus on. having other people around me that I know should do this as well, so just overall taking the extra time and focusing on that when I can," Cypress said.
The work that Cypress put in has him feeling confident entering the preseason. It also helps that this is his second year at Florida State, meaning he's had time to fully adjust to the scheme. Cypress is reacting instead of thinking.
"More confident, not really being hesitant on the field," Cypress said. "Understanding what's next and just trying to help the younger guys around me to understand what the standard is."
"Just having to understand the defense and not be hesitant, play faster, and this year, I feel like I actually have the ability to do it," Cypress continued.
Florida State is known as "DBU" for a reason, and the 2024 DB room is looking like it could be one of the better ones in recent history. Even with the losses of Renardo Green, Jarrian Jones, and Akeem Dent to the NFL, there is no doubt that this is a complete position group from top to bottom, and Cypress recognizes that.
"I'm confident in them, you know, just confident in everybody around me," Cypress said. "As we go during fall camp the competition is just going to keep on building, so just having them around me and having the support, you know we're going to push each other hard, so when it comes to that we've got a great group. Even the young guys, we depend on them and we know they can do big things for us."
One specific Seminle who has established himself as one of the best players in his position group, and on the team as a whole, is Azareye'h Thomas. In two seasons, the junior has appeared in a total of 25 games with one start. Cypress highlighted that Thomas's work ethic and desire to be better are major reasons why he is expected to start on Saturdays this fall.
"He always wants to learn. He's always looking to learn something, just trying to be better, taking the extra time to work on things that he feels like he needs to be better at," Cypress said. "So, he's just taking the extra time and working on being the best version of himself for real, so he's always had that mindset."
Cypress and the Florida State Seminoles will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Dublin, Ireland in the third straight Aer Lingus College Football Classic on August 24th.
