FSU football releases depth chart for rivalry game against Florida Gators
The Florida State Seminoles could very well be entering the final game week of the 2025 season in late November. Florida State is one victory away from making the postseason.
However, getting there will require the Seminoles doing something they haven't done in over two years; win a true road game.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell returning as FSU football's head coach in 2026
Florida is 3-8 overall but remains the favorite ahead of FSU's trip to Gainesville. The Gators have lost four straight games, and their last three losses have come by double-digits.
To kick off rivalry, Florida State released its weekly depth chart.
FSU Releases Depth Chart For Rivalry Game At Florida
On Monday, the Seminoles unveiled their two-deep for the matchup against Florida.
For the first time this season, Florida state didn't make any changes to the depth chart.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. Tommy Castellanos, Sr.
2. Brock Glenn, RS So. OR Kevin Sperry, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Gavin Sawchuk, RS Jr. OR Samuel Singleton Jr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS SR.
Running Back:
1. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr. OR Ousmane Kromah, Fr. OR Roydell Williams, RS Sr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Duce Robinson, Jr.
2. Elijah Moore, RS Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Squirrel White, Sr. OR Micahi Danzy, RS Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Lawayne McCoy, So.
2. Jayvan Boggs, Fr.
Tight End:
1. Randy Pittman Jr., Jr.
2. Markeston Douglas, RS Sr. OR Landen Thomas, So.
Left Tackle:
1. Gunnar Hansen, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS So.
Left Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr. OR Andre' Otto, RS So.
Center:
1. Luke Petitbon, RS Sr.
2. Chavez Thompson, Fr.
Right Guard:
1. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr.
Right Tackle:
1. Micah Pettus, RS Sr.
2. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
3. Jon Daniels, RS Fr.
Defensive End:
1. James Williams, RS Jr. OR Darryll Desir, Fr. OR Amaree Williams, So.
Nose Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackon Jr., RS Sr.
2. Kevin Wynn, Fr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Daniel Lyons, RS So. OR Mandrell Desir, Fr.
Defensive End:
1. Deante McCray, RS Jr. OR Jayson Jenkins, RS Jr.
2. Jaden Jones, RS Sr.
JACK Linebacker:
1. Omar Graham Jr., RS Jr. OR Stefon Thompson, RS Sr.
Linebacker:
1. Elijah Herring, Sr.
2. AJ Cottrill, RS Jr.
Linebacker:
1. Justin Cryer, Jr. OR Blake Nichelson, Jr.
Cornerback:
1. Shamar Arnoux, Fr.
2. Charles Lester III, RS Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Jerry Wilson, Sr.
2. Cai Bates, RS Fr.
Rover Safety:
1. Earl Little Jr., RS Jr.
2. Shyheim Brown, RS Sr.
Safety:
1. Ashlynd Barker, RS Jr.
2. K.J. Kirkland, RS So.
Safety:
1. Edwin Joseph, RS So.
2. K.J. Kirkland, RS So.
Kicker:
1. Jake Weinberg, RS Fr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Punter:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Holder:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Sr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS So.
Kick Returner:
1. Samuel Singleton, RS So. OR Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr.
Kick Returner:
1. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr. OR Gavin Sawchuk, RS Jr.
Punt Returner:
1. Squirrel White, Sr. OR Lawayne McCoy, So.
2. Duce Robinson, Jr.
READ MORE: FSU football's bizarre special teams chaos defies explanation: 'once in a lifetime'
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok