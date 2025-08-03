Florida State jumps into recruitment for blue-chip Georgia talent
Florida State is adding a new face to its recruiting board in the 2027 class.
On Saturday, four-star cornerback Chase Johnson announced that he'd picked up an offer from the Seminoles. Johnson is a rising junior out of the Peach State who is already regarded as a blue-chip prospect.
After earning 10+ offers this year, Johnson is quickly seeing his offer sheet grow.
Johnson has been to Tennessee twice this offseason. The Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes, and Oregon Ducks are some other programs that have joined his recruitment this year.
The 5-foot-10, 150-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 228 overall prospect, the No. 30 CB, and the No. 29 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
The Next Step For Florida State In This Recruitment
It'll be crucial for Florida State to get Johnson on campus in the near future. Tennessee, Florida, and Georgia appear to have all made impressions on him.
The Seminoles have a history of producing elite defensive backs. They've placed three cornerbacks in the NFL since last year (Jarrian Jones, Renardo Green, Azareye'h Thomas). That gives FSU something it can sell to potentially interest Johnson.
Regardless, getting a blue-chip recruit in town is normally the first step to begin rising in their respective recruitment.
Information On Florida State's 2027 class
Florida State holds three verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 5 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Mekhi Williams and four-star cornerback Bryce Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
