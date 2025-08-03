Nole Gameday

Florida State jumps into recruitment for blue-chip Georgia talent

Another new scholarship offer is out for the Florida State Seminoles.

Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell points prior to the first half of the game against Florida State at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell points prior to the first half of the game against Florida State at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Florida State is adding a new face to its recruiting board in the 2027 class.

On Saturday, four-star cornerback Chase Johnson announced that he'd picked up an offer from the Seminoles. Johnson is a rising junior out of the Peach State who is already regarded as a blue-chip prospect.

After earning 10+ offers this year, Johnson is quickly seeing his offer sheet grow.

Johnson has been to Tennessee twice this offseason. The Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes, and Oregon Ducks are some other programs that have joined his recruitment this year.

The 5-foot-10, 150-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 228 overall prospect, the No. 30 CB, and the No. 29 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

The Next Step For Florida State In This Recruitment

It'll be crucial for Florida State to get Johnson on campus in the near future. Tennessee, Florida, and Georgia appear to have all made impressions on him.

The Seminoles have a history of producing elite defensive backs. They've placed three cornerbacks in the NFL since last year (Jarrian Jones, Renardo Green, Azareye'h Thomas). That gives FSU something it can sell to potentially interest Johnson.

Regardless, getting a blue-chip recruit in town is normally the first step to begin rising in their respective recruitment.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds three verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 5 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Mekhi Williams and four-star cornerback Bryce Williams.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

