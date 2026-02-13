FSU Football's Easiest Stretch of Games in 2026

The Florida State Seminoles have a tall task ahead of them in 2026, paired with a schedule that doesn't exactly favor them both on the road and at home. With away games at Pitt, Alabama, and Miami, FSU will face a gauntlet of ACC and national contenders this fall.

A bye week following a Week 1 matchup against SMU should provide some reprieve before FSU's matchup against the Crimson Tide. However, the Mustangs are expected to make a run at the ACC, and the Seminoles will need to leave Doak Campbell Stadium relatively unscathed before heading to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to finish their home-and-home series against the SEC powerhouse.

A Two-Game 'Prove It' Moment

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) drops the ball during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The not-so-easy stretch for the Seminoles will likely come in September when they host Central Arkansas and face a quick turnaround against the Virginia Cavaliers for what will likely be an afternoon game.

The 'Noles are expected to take down the Bears in late September, but Virginia eked out a 46-38 win in double overtime last season. While contending for the ACC in 2025, UVA has faced a significant roster turnover, bringing in Mizzou transfer quarterback Beau Pribula after the departure of Chandler Morris.

The Seminoles will also be the first of a three-game gauntlet for Virginia, which includes SMU, Syracuse, and Duke. Depending on how both teams have fared at that point in the season, you could see a more conservatively called game from head coach Tony Elliot.

Closing Out the Season

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell waits to run on the field before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The rest of the season presents numerous challenges for the Seminoles. They face road tests against Louisville and Miami, then host the Clemson Tigers on Halloween after their own bye week. A road game in Chestnut Hill against Boston College should fare for the Seminoles if they can overcome their travel woes that have shown up in recent years.

Another road contest at Pitt on November 13 will also provide a challenge, rolling into hosting NC State and Florida to close out the year.

Florida State is in a bowl-or-bust era, and although the schedule will prove to be tough, winning the games that the Seminoles should win will ultimately help FSU make it to a bowl game.

