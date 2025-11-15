Nole Gameday

Final ACC availability report for FSU football vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

23 combined players will be OUT between the Florida State Seminoles and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images
Only two hours remain until the Florida State Seminoles kick off their tenth game of the 2025 season.

The Seminoles are back in Doak Campbell Stadium for the seventh time this year, hoping to end things off on a positive note in Tallahassee. Florida State is 4-2 at home but 0-3 on the road this fall.

Virginia Tech is hoping to spoil Florida State's senior day. The Hokies had a week off to prepare for the road trip.

The Seminoles and Hokies will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

Who Is OUT For Florida State-Virginia Tech?

Quindarrius Jones
Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Isaiah Horton (2) runs with the football ahead of Florida State Seminoles defensive back Quindarrius Jones (16) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Florida State announced DB Ja'Bril Rawls, DL Deamontae Diggs, DB Quindarrius Jones, DB Ricky Knight III, LB Caleb LaVallee, LB Ethan Pritchard, and DB Donny Hiebert would miss the game.

Rawls was injured in FSU's loss to Clemson last Saturday.

In the first two ACC availability reports, Florida State listed two players as questionable (TE Chase Loftin, RB Samuel Singleton Jr.) and six others as probable (RB Roydell Williams, WR Lawayne McCoy, DE James Williams, WR Jayvan Boggs, OL Gunnar Hansen, WR Teriq Mallory).

Final ACC Availability Report For FSU-VT

James Williams
The ACC released its final availability report for the matchup two hours before kickoff, providing final updates from Florida State and Virginia Tech.

On gameday, the statuses for players on the report are out, game-time decision, or available.

The total number of missing players is up to 23, 15 for Virginia Tech and eight for Florida State.

The Seminoles will get some much-needed reinforcements with redshirt junior defensive end James Williams and true freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs returning to the lineup.

Running back Samuel Singleton Jr. and left tackle Gunnar Hansen are game-time decisions. Tight end Chase Loftin has been ruled out.

Virginia Tech backup offensive lineman Tommy Ricard will play.

Check out the full report below.

FLORIDA STATE:

OUT:

— DB Ja'Bril Rawls

— DL Deamontae Diggs

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— DB Ricky Knight III

— TE Chase Loftin

— LB Caleb LaVallee

— LB Ethan Pritchard

— DB Donny Hiebert

GAME-TIME DECISION:

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— OL Gunnar Hansen

VIRGINIA TECH:

OUT:

— S Quentin Reddish

— CB Joshua Clark

— WR Keylen Adams

— WR Chanz Wiggins

— LB Gabe Williams

— CB Caleb Brown

— RB Braydon Bennett

— CB Jojo Crim

— DL Sherrod Henderson

— DL James Jennette

— OL Montavious Cunningham

— OL Brody Meadows

— WR L.J. Booker

— WR Joseph Hobbs

— DL Andrew Hanchuk

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

