FSU football standout freshman transferring to Auburn Tigers

The Florida State Seminoles currently rank No. 22 in the country in transfer class rankings and have taken some significant hits throughout the two-week NCAA Transfer Portal window, which started on January 2. From promising talent to seasoned players, the Seminoles are experiencing an all-out whirlwind as they struggle to hang on to a 2025 class that was expected to set the foundation under new defensive coordinator Tony White.

FSU DB Shamar Arnoux Commits To Auburn

Per On3 Sports, Hayes Fawcett, true freshman cornerback Shamar Arnoux, will be joining the Auburn Tigers. The addition of the 6'2'', 192-pound defensive back boosts Auburn's transfer rank to No. 11 in the country. Arnoux was originally courted by the Tigers and committed to them in November of 2024. He was a late addition to #Tribe25 and signed with the Seminoles in December of the same year.

Signing on as a former three-star prospect, the Carrollton, Georgia native recorded 27 tackles and one pass breakup last season, finishing with a 58.0 PFF grade. His highest mark came in Florida State’s win over East Texas A&M, where he earned a 74.8. He was considered the No. 76 prospect in the State of Georgia. Arnoux posted a 54.2 percent catch rate, allowing 13 of 24 targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns in his lone season at FSU, per PFF.com.

Arnoux will join transfers Andre Jordan Jr., Gavin Jenkins, and safety Fred Gaskin in the secondary under defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and new head coach Alex Golesh.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

LS Clay Bowers, Senior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

OL Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/9)

DB Karson Hobbs, Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

OL Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/10)

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

WR Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/9)

WR Jayvan Boggs, True Freshman (Announced 1/10)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

DB Shamar Arnoux, True Freshman (Announced 1/8)

DL Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

K Jake Weinberg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

DL Kevin Wynn, True Freshman (Announced 1/10)

