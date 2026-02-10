FSU Football Eyeing New QB Recruit With Proven Ability

The Florida State Seminoles have a completely different quarterback unit going into the 2026 season. Redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry is the only signal-caller back who appeared on the two-deep last year.

Florida State has four new faces entering the room this offseason; Auburn's Ashton Daniels, Lafayette College's Dean DeNobile, JUCO Player of the Year Malachi Marshall, and four-star Jaden O'Neal. That's combined with a different voice leading the group as Austin Tucker was promoted to quarterbacks coach following Tony Tokarz's departure to Buffalo.

Things look a lot different in Tallahassee. It remains to be seen if the changes will be enough to get Florida State back on track.

Either way, the Seminoles have to get a lot better at consistently hitting their evaluations and bringing in blue-chip talent on the trail. Head coach Mike Norvell has yet to sign a difference-maker from the prep level at Florida State.

FSU Offers Proven QB Out Of Tennessee

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles senior offensive analyst of quarterbacks Austin Tucker looks on against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

On Monday, FSU extended an offer to four-star quarterback Andre Adams, who mentioned Norvell and Tucker when revealing the news on social media.

Adams has seen his interest grow rapidly over the last few weeks, adding offers from Oregon and Kentucky, among others.

During his junior season at Antioch High Schools, Adams blossed into a star. He completed 174/245 passes for 3,418 yards with 35 touchdowns to one interception. Adams posted a blistering 35-1 TD-INT ratio and connected on 71% of his passes.

Adams added 100 carries for 855 yards and 13 more scores on the ground.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 131 overall prospect, the No. 10 QB, and the No. 6 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.

Adams joins a quarterback board that includes names such as four-star Wonderful Monds IV, and three-star Davin Davidson, and three-star Derrick Baker.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

