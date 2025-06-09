Florida State set to face four elite defensive lines in 2025 schedule
Long gone are the days of watching former Florida State star and fan favorite Jordan Travis dodge and weave through defenses seemingly unable to be brought down as he scrambled downfield. Travis was a nightmare for opposing defensive lines, who had a tough time getting their hands around the man who helped pave the way to FSU's 2023 ACC Championship title.
There is a new man under center in Boston College transfer Tommy Castellanos, who has a similar skillset, and keeping him upright will be crucial for Florida State if the program wants to turn the page on last year's struggles.
Florida State has mitigated some of the offensive inconsistencies up front, adding four-star transfers Luke Petitbon, Micah Pettus, and three-star transfers Gunnar Hansen and Adrian Medley to fit into the rotation. However, the task set upon new offensive line coach Herb Hand and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn won't be an easy one, as the 'Noles are slated to face four of PFF's top-10 defensive lines this upcoming season.
Clemson Tigers, No. 1
The "other rivalry" remains a circle marked on everyone's calendars. The 'Noles are set to face the Tigers late on the schedule, and both starting lineups will likely look different as the season comes to an end.
"Two projected top-10 picks in defensive tackle Peter Woods and edge defender T.J. Parker spearhead the Tigers’ defensive front. Woods is my top returning interior defender and leads all returning Power Four defensive tackles in run-defense grade (89.7) and pass-rush win rate (14.9%) since 2023."
Parker led all returning Power Four edge defenders with 12 sacks last season, and Florida State won't get the luxury of facing him and the Tigers at home this go around on November 8.
Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 2
The situation in Tuscaloosa upfront is almost reminiscent of Florida State's 2023 team with players foregoing the NFL Draft to help make a run at a College Football Playoff appearance and a National Title.
"Both edge defender LT Overton and defensive tackle Tim Keenan III could’ve entered the 2025 NFL Draft but decided to return to Tuscaloosa for another season, pushing the Crimson Tide’s defensive line near the top of this list."
The 'Noles are currently 12.5 underdogs at home, which goes to show how much Vegas likes Alabama to start the season.
Florida Gators, No. 4
The people in Gainesville, Florida, will be lining up at their local Old Navy to prepare their jean cut-offs for this one, and there is a lot of optimism around how the Gators will fare; a lot of that has to do with their defensive front.
"The Gators return two potential first-round picks on their defensive line in edge defender Tyreak Sapp and interior defender Caleb Banks. Sapp is my No. 7 edge rusher in college football and was ninth in the nation with a 90.4 PFF grade in 2024."
PFF's Max Chadwick also noted that returning starter George Gumbs and sophomore defensive tackle LJ McCray could only add more problems up front.
"Florida also returned another starter in edge defender George Gumbs. Sophomore defensive tackle LJ McCray is also expected to break out, as he was a top-10 overall recruit from the 2024 high school class."
Miami Hurricanes, No. 8
Chadwick had a lot to say about Miami's front five, highlighting edge defenders Rubein Bain, Jr., and Akheem Mesidor on the edge.
"Rueben Bain Jr. is back to lead the Hurricanes' defense in his junior season and is a projected top-15 pick in this upcoming NFL Draft. My No. 4 edge defender in the country is third among returning Power Four edge defenders with 73 pressures since 2023, while his 16.9% pass-rush win rate in that span ranks fourth. On the opposite side is Akheem Mesidor, whose 86.1 PFF grade since joining Miami in 2022 is second among returning Power Four edge defenders."
Florida State will host the Hurricanes, and Malzahn's game plan will be crucial if they want to send the 'Canes back to Coral Gables with their heads hung low. Miami will be breaking in new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, who runs an aggressive 4-2-5 scheme that could limit Castellanos' RPO ability and hold Florida State's run-heavy offense at bay.
While FSU's projected win total is expected to tower over last year's 2-10 season at 7.5. Clemson, Alabama, Florida, and Miami teams won't make it easy for them to re-enter the national spotlight again.
