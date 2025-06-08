Florida State football adds high-upside DL recruit Wihtlley Cadeau to #Tribe26 class
Florida State has secured its first commitment during a crucial month of June. Over the last two weekends, the Seminoles have hosted two dozen recruits for official visits and there have been some positive early returns.
On Sunday, three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau committed to FSU while wrapping up his trip to Tallahassee. Cadeau chose the Seminoles over Purdue and Georgia State. He also held offers from programs such as Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, and Georgia Tech, among others.
A fast-rising prospect throughout the year, Florida State recently joined Cadeau's recruitment when defensive line coach Terrance Knighton offered him a scholarship last month. Now, Cadeau is Knighton's first feather in the cap in #Tribe26.
READ MORE: Florida State unveils jersey numbers, measurements for summer newcomers
Cadeau is coming off a junior season where he totaled 39 tackles, five tackles for loss, and one sack. He recorded a season-high eight tackles in a 35-10 loss to New Manchester High School on August 15. Cadeau posted three tackles for loss against South Atlanta High School and added two tackles for loss against KIPP Atlanta Collegiate.
The Georgia native is just scratching the surface of his abilities and he's got a ways to go in his development. With that being said, Cadeau's athleticism and ability to move raises his ceiling if he can put it all together at Florida State under Knighton's tutelage.
The 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 473 overall prospect, the No. 55 DL, and the No. 56 recruit in Georgia according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
With the addition of Cadeau, Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The Seminoles move from No. 28 to No. 24 in the country in the rankings.
FSU is still searching for other options along the defensive interior with prospects such as four-star Kendall Guervil, four-star Deuce Geralds, four-star James Johnson, three-star Cameron Brickle, and three-star Tico Crittendon on the shortlist.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok