Florida State Seminoles football fails to crack top 25 in Phil Steele’s 2025 preseason rankings
With just over 50 days until Florida State kicks off its season against Alabama inside Doak Campbell Stadium on August 30, speculation about the college football world is beginning to amplify ahead of the 2025 season.
Across the country, college football analysts and media pundits have begun speculating about which team fits where in their preseason polls, and like every year, Phil Steele has released his comprehensive College Football 2025 Preview. Steele ranked every team from 1 to 136, with some surprising predictions at the top, bottom, and middle of the pack.
FSU went through a significant staff and roster overhaul following their 2-10 season last year. The 'Noles brought on new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and defensive coordinator Tony White, followed by a bevy of position coaching changes and the No. 6 transfer class in the country. The Seminoles landed at No. 36 in Steele's preseason rankings.
READ MORE: FSU football player enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The Seminoles will face three top 10 teams in Steele's rankings and start the season against No. 4 Alabama. Florida State will also face ACC favorite No. 6 Clemson on November 8, rival No. 10 Florida in its annual regular season finale, and Miami in game five. The Hurricanes fell shy of the top 10 and landed at No. 14.
With a grueling schedule ahead and a roster full of fresh faces, Florida State has no shortage of opportunities to prove it belongs back among college football’s elite. The countdown to kickoff is on, and so is the chance for redemption.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok