FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: DJ Uiagalelei Showcases Arm Talent On Day Two
Florida State was back in action on Thursday morning to continue the preseason. The Seminoles donned helmets and shorts for the second straight session but will don pads for the first time this fall when they practice tomorrow.
NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.
— Ernie Sims is back in Tallahassee to work with Florida State's linebackers this year and he's already setting the tone. Sims got in the stretching line and warmed up alongside some of his players before practice began. He's continuing to carry the standard as well as he noticed a few veterans who walked off the field after a play, forcing them to go back and jog off. Sims has a very animated coaching style that the Seminoles seem to be taking to.
— Mike Norvell was bouncing around and doing some things as well. At one point, he wasn't pleased with the way one drill ended, forcing the group to go back. Norvell got into the mix himself and completed a rep alongside the players.
— Odell Haggins makes me smile when his booming yell is echoing all around the practice field.
— No kicking notes today. We were watching from the top of the baseball stadium and I believed the field goal unit worked inside. There was a focus on different special teams fundamentals during the early and middle portions of practice.
OFFENSE:
— After an inconsistent first practice, DJ Uiagalelei bounced back in a big way on Thursday, showcasing the arm talent that he's flashed throughout his college career. He didn't waste any time getting started with four straight good throws in 1-on-1's, including a perfect deep ball over the top to Malik Benson that floated in the air before landing right in his playmakers' breadbasket. Uiagalelei came back with a nice throw to Kentron Poiter in team drills while hitting Kyle Morlock with a dart for a big gain after the tight end got away from a linebacker.
There are still some things that need to be cleaned up as he overthrew a receiver for an interception late in the day and had a few other throws that fell off the hands of the defensive backfield. I think it's evident that his throwing motion and footwork look cleaner compared to spring practice. He just needs to keep making upward strides day after day.
— It felt like Glenn was a little erratic on day two with a couple of passes that seemed to get away from him. He was just off the mark on a pair of deep balls that would've resulted in long touchdowns. There were still some good moments, especially when it came to his ability to process what's in front of him as Glenn is certainly operating with a better feel for the game. He's doing a solid job of continuing to make the right plays under pressure.
— Luke Kromenhoek had a nice read and connection with Elijah Moore for a decent pickup.
— It was a good day for all three of Florida State's senior running backs in Roydell Williams, Caziah Holmes, and Lawrance Toafili. Williams has a thick lower body and looks like he's built to gain tough yards. He had two nice snags out of the backfield, including a one-handed grab. Holmes used his patience and feet to explode through the defense for a long run in team drills. Toafili was his consistent self, making an all-around impact. He hauled in a pass after adjusting to a back-shoulder throw for a solid gain.
— I liked what I saw from Kyle Morlock for the second straight day. He looks comfortable out there and is consistently getting open. Morlock credited Chris Thomsen for his progress since arriving at Florida State. If he can stay on this track, that'll be a positive for the offense. Amaree Williams made a couple of flashes in the practice but I didn't see much else from the group.
— Hykeem Williams is already doing his part as a leader going into just his second year at Florida State. Following a rep in 1-on-1's where Elijah Moore was matched up against Ricky Knight III, Williams called over the young receiver and walked him back through the play. It looked like he was showing Moore what he could've done better and explaining his reasoning while mimicking the route and release. Things you love to see from a player who has grown a ton since signing with the Seminoles.
— Darius Washington drove a defender back into the second level of the defense to help spring a run. I also noted that Robert Scott was moving pretty well during his reps. That's a positive sign after Norvell noted that he liked what he saw from Scott over the summer.
— Malik Benson got free a couple of times throughout the practice. The quarterbacks didn't always put the ball in a good spot, preventing a few big plays.
— Lawayne McCoy had a tough grab over the middle in 1-on-1's. Deuce Spann also showed up in the period. Overall, it felt like there were too many drops even with some of them being contested plays.
— We got a taste of the speed that true freshman Micahi Danzy brings to the table on Thursday. He made a move and hit the sideline before hitting another gear to leave the defense in the dust for a long gain late in practice. Danzy is back to his old self with Olympic-level quickness after an injury limited him for much of his senior season in high school.
— Kam Davis is like a bowling ball with defenders just bouncing off of him. It's hard to believe that he just recently turned 18.
— The running back room is filled with talent and that depth trickles down to the walk-ons. Newcomer Zay Parks ended up having one of the bigger runs of the day with an effort down the stretch.
DEFENSE:
— Fentrell Cypress II might just be the top-performing defender on Florida State's defense through two practices. He's simply been that good while consistently shutting down wide receivers. Cypress II came down with the first interception of the preseason after taking advantage of an overthrown pass from DJ Uiagalelei. Credit to the receiver on the play for fighting to keep things alive as the offensive player did force Cypress II to fumble the ball on the return but the veteran ended up holding onto it.
Cypress also had an athletic deflection on the sideline after sticking with Jalen Brown and making a leaping effort on the play. He's playing very confident and clean football right now.
— Azareye'h Thomas lost a rep to Deuce Spann early in 1-on-1's. After that, he turned things up to another level and showed why he's Florida State's next rising star. Thomas deflected a pass in 7-on-7 and nearly intercepted one a few reps later. He and Cypress are making life tough on the offense in camp.
— True freshman Ricky Knight III had a trio of opportunities to force a turnover during his second practice. He pounced on a throw that came out late from DJ Uiagalelei but couldn't corral it 1-on-1's. Knight had another chance later in the drill after Luke Kromenhoek's pass hit him right in the hands. Finally, he made a nice read in team drills but once again had the pass go through his arms. Knight has to take advantage of those chances when he gets them.
— Tomiwa Durojaiye popped up in run support, stuffing the middle and shutting down a run for a minimal or no gain. He looks the part after spring ball.
— Kevin Knowles got his hands on a pass for the second straight day, closing in at the last second to force an incompletion.
— I was impressed with Aaron Hester's strength. He flashed some in the backfield on Wednesday. Today, it was his work against the run as Hester faced off with a blocker before shedding off to stop a run before it could really get going.
— True freshman linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins showed off his instincts in team drills. He recognized a throw to Samuel Singleton out of the backfield and was in position to bury the running back for a loss as soon as the ball arrived.
— Charles Lester III had a nice pop on Micahi Danzy at the end of a run in team drills.
— Walk-on linebacker AJ Cottrill is always playing with effort and through the whistle. He stuck with Kentron Poitier after a catch in 7-on-7, punching the football out to force a fumble that was swiftly recovered by KJ Kirkland.
