WATCH: Jameis Winston Takes Page Out of Mike Norvell’s Playbook, Races Cleveland Browns’ Coach
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has brought with him a lot of things to the FSU entering his fifth year with the Seminoles. A season ago, he brought FSU its first ACC Championship since 2014, their first bowl win since 2017, and has brought with him a winning culture and top-ranked recruiting classes. He has also brought some traditions to the practice fields, one of which is a daily race down the field to kick off each session joined by his players.
READ MORE: FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Seminoles Put Forth Competitive Day In Shells
It appears former FSU star and now Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston has taken a page out of Norvell's playbook alongside coaching consultant Mike Vrabel, as shown in a recent tweet from the Browns' Twitter account. It is unclear whose idea it was to begin with, but the camaraderie it builds with the team and coaching staff is apparent.
The 6'4'', 230-pound Hueytown, AL, native led Florida State to its 2013 National Title, winning his first 26 games as a starter. He threw for nearly 8,000 yards and 65 touchdowns while rushing for seven during his two-year stint at FSU, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2013. During his time in Tallahassee, FL, he racked up numerous awards, including being named a First-Team All-American and winning the Davey O'Brien Award, among many others.
Winston was drafted No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015. He has had an up-and-down eight-year career in the NFL, including a four-year stop with the New Orleans Saints, although his comical personality has never wavered.
He recently signed a one-year deal with the Browns in 2024 that is worth up to $8.7 million, with a base value of $4 million.
READ MORE: Star Defensive End Listed as FSU Football's Most Exciting Player to Watch in 2024
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Seminoles Begin Preseason With Intensity, Energy
• Georgia Tech Quarterback Haynes King Makes Statement On Opener Against FSU Football
•FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Addresses SEC Commissioners Playoff Snub Slight
• SMU Head Coach Challenges FSU Football’s Mike Norvell Ahead Of September Matchup