BREAKING: FSU Football Sparks Fireworks On July 4 With Pledge Of Four-Star Offensive Lineman Peyton Joseph
Fireworks are going off across the country on Independence Day and now Seminole fans have another reason to celebrate on July 4,
On Thursday afternoon, four-star offensive lineman Peyton Joseph announced his commitment to Florida State over Memphis. The Seminoles were the perceived favorite coming into the decision and won out for the blue-chip prospect over the Tigers, who were a contender in large part due to holding a pledge from Joseph's high school teammate, four-star quarterback Antwaan Hill.
This is an important addition for the Seminoles and offensive line coach Alex Atkins upfront. An interior recruit at the college level, Joseph joins five-star Solomon Thomas in the class. He was previously committed to the Florida Gators from February to April. Florida State is still pursuing talents such as five-star Josh Petty, five-star Ty Haywood, four-star Lamont Rogers, four-star Mario Nash (Mississippi State), and three-star Max Buchanan (Miami).
Joseph is cousins with current FSU offensive lineman TJ Ferguson. He's a big-bodied prospect who can still move which is an important skill in the Seminoles' offense. Joseph plays with a mean streak and physicaility that will serve him well as he moves deeper into his career. There are still some technical and fundamental aspects where he'll need to improve but he's got a high ceiling.
With the addition of Peyton, Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2025 class. The haul moves from No. 37 to No. 24 in the country. That's a notable rise considering the program was sitting around No. 70 just over a week ago. The 93.50 average prospect ranking in the class ranks fifth behind Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, and Oregon.
The 6-foot-3, 309-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 133 overall prospect, the No. 7 IOL, and the No. 17 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
