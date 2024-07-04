BREAKING: FSU Football Sparks Fireworks On July 4 With Pledge Of Four-Star Offensive Lineman Peyton Joseph

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Peyton Joseph has Committed to Florida State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 308 IOL from Fort Valley, GA chose the Seminoles over Memphis



Was previously committed to Florida



“Tell coach Atkins Happy Birthday & we home!”https://t.co/BlPGSHFxlM pic.twitter.com/YWYZYDb7Ow