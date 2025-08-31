FSU football goes viral for physicality against Alabama and it’s a must-see
The Florida State Seminoles injected a lightning bolt into the fan base and put the college football world on notice with their 31-17 upset over No. 8 Alabama this past weekend. It seemed like anyone and everyone had the Crimson Tide to absolutely dominate the Seminoles as FSU entered the matchup as 14.5 underdogs.
While the matchup initially looked that way at first, with both teams scoring opening touchdowns, it quickly turned around. Florida State scored on its next two possessions and never looked back.
Florida State Dominated Physically
Head coach Mike Norvell and staff emphasized the physicality needed to play football at an elite level throughout the entire offseason, and with all the back and forth, they delivered. The defense finished with 57 tackles and three sacks, and a forced fumble, while the offense finished with 382 total yards and went 3-3 in the red zone.
One play in particular stood out among the many highlights, a dominant pancake block by tight end Randy Pittman Jr. On the snap, Pittman lowered his shoulder and drove an Alabama defender several feet backward before planting him on his back, clearing the lane for running back Jaylin Lucas.
Lucas wasted no time bursting through the open field, turning Pittman’s effort into a massive gain that ignited the crowd inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
The player Pittman Jr. pancaked was Crimson Tide veteran linebacker Justin Jefferson, one of the top defenders on the team.
What Florida State Football Should Look Like
Many people have said that the game was “what Florida State football is supposed to look like,” a complete performance that showcased toughness, speed, and execution on both sides of the ball. From start to finish, the Seminoles set the tone physically and matched Alabama’s intensity, delivering the kind of statement win fans have been waiting to see and that play was just one of many.
Lucas led the team in receiving with 66 yards on just two catches and added 22 rushing yards, showcasing his versatility. The Seminoles’ toughness up front fueled explosive plays like this and defined the identity of the entire game.
The win was just one step in what some would say is one of the toughest in the Atlantic Coast Conference, but it could catapult them into a stellar season. Next up, the Seminoles are set to host East Texas A&M on September 6.
