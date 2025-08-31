Nole Gameday

FSU football goes viral for physicality against Alabama and it’s a must-see

Florida State was the more physical team on Saturday and it paid off.

Tommy Mire

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr. (0) looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr. (0) looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles injected a lightning bolt into the fan base and put the college football world on notice with their 31-17 upset over No. 8 Alabama this past weekend. It seemed like anyone and everyone had the Crimson Tide to absolutely dominate the Seminoles as FSU entered the matchup as 14.5 underdogs.

While the matchup initially looked that way at first, with both teams scoring opening touchdowns, it quickly turned around. Florida State scored on its next two possessions and never looked back.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell on upsetting Alabama: 'It was what Florida State football looks like and feels like'

Florida State Dominated Physically

Randy Pittman
Randy Pittman - Instagram

Head coach Mike Norvell and staff emphasized the physicality needed to play football at an elite level throughout the entire offseason, and with all the back and forth, they delivered. The defense finished with 57 tackles and three sacks, and a forced fumble, while the offense finished with 382 total yards and went 3-3 in the red zone.

One play in particular stood out among the many highlights, a dominant pancake block by tight end Randy Pittman Jr. On the snap, Pittman lowered his shoulder and drove an Alabama defender several feet backward before planting him on his back, clearing the lane for running back Jaylin Lucas.

Lucas wasted no time bursting through the open field, turning Pittman’s effort into a massive gain that ignited the crowd inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

The player Pittman Jr. pancaked was Crimson Tide veteran linebacker Justin Jefferson, one of the top defenders on the team.

What Florida State Football Should Look Like

Florida State Seminoles running back Kam Davis (3) and associate head coach Odell Haggins
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Kam Davis (3) and associate head coach Odell Haggins react after a play Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Many people have said that the game was “what Florida State football is supposed to look like,” a complete performance that showcased toughness, speed, and execution on both sides of the ball. From start to finish, the Seminoles set the tone physically and matched Alabama’s intensity, delivering the kind of statement win fans have been waiting to see and that play was just one of many.

Lucas led the team in receiving with 66 yards on just two catches and added 22 rushing yards, showcasing his versatility. The Seminoles’ toughness up front fueled explosive plays like this and defined the identity of the entire game.

The win was just one step in what some would say is one of the toughest in the Atlantic Coast Conference, but it could catapult them into a stellar season. Next up, the Seminoles are set to host East Texas A&M on September 6.

READ MORE: What Alabama's Kalen DeBoer believes it’ll take to beat FSU at Doak Campbell Stadium

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football