FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Addresses Chip Long Attending Practice
Murmurs have circled the coaching world after Florida State head coach Mike Norvell let go of two coordinators and his wide receivers coach. The "who" and "why" questions have somewhat reignited the fan base after a disastrous 1-9 season that has left most people scratching their heads.
There have been a couple of outside coaches spotted attending practice, and most recently former Southern Miss offensive coordinator Chip Long was among them. With the offense struggling to score more than 20 points per game, Norvell said it was an opportunity to get an outside perspective.
"I have a lot of respect for him. It was a tough year for him and coach Hall there in Southern Miss. He had an opportunity to be able to come and spend a few days with us," Norvell said after Wednesday's practice. "We had another coach a couple of weeks ago that was here in a very similar situation. I think it's always great when you get good people to come around and just kind of give you an outside perspective of what they see. And then just continue to—you know, we're all growing and all learning."
With quarterback DJ Uiagalelei out with an injury, freshmen Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek have taken the reigns and are in a competition to land the starting role. An offensive mind like Long's could help the two as they continue to learn the offense and Norvell said he likes what he's seen from them and that they are meticulous in how they approach the game.
"I like the way these guys are approaching the week. I like how they're approaching the work that they have. And they’re both very competitive. But, they're sponges, man," Norvell continued. "They're trying to learn, they're trying to make sure that their operation is as clean as can be. I definitely like what I'm seeing from them here this week."
Florida State's offensive woes shouldn't solely fall on the two young quarterbacks. Injuries across the board have stricken that side of the ball. The offensive line was expected to be a strong suit of the offense, but the 'Noles have used nine different combinations up front. Without offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins, senior analyst Gabe Fertitta has assumed the position.
The FSU rushing attack has looked decimated, but aside from the challenges they face, Norvell thinks that they've made strides in that department. The Seminoles are gearing up to face Charleston Southern this weekend, and although Florida State is favored by over 30 points, there needs to be some sort of improvement up front. Charleston Southern presents a few challenges on defense with their disguised blitz scheme, and the offensive line has to be on point if they want to break the 21-point threshold.
"It's been a challenging year, just with the continuity of the group. Just with guys being available and being able to go out there and play at a consistent level. That's what we need to see—we need to see guys play fast," Norvell said of the offensive line. "I think we've made some strides in the run game, and that has to continue. Obviously, we have to continue to work and be cleaner in our pass protection. This is a team that will bring a lot of different blitzes from a lot of different places, so we have to play with our eyes, make sure we're communicating, and then go out there and play fast and confident."
Kickoff against Charleston Southern is set for 1:30 p.m., and it will be Senior Night alongside Seminole Heritage weekend. You can watch the Seminoles take on the Buccaneers on ACCNX.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
