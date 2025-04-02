FSU Football head coach Mike Norvell details team at midway point of spring camp
The Florida State Seminoles are entering the halfway mark in spring camp with six practices and a scrimmage under their belts. After months of getting to know new faces on both the staff and the roster, Norvell is starting to see the shape of the 2025 Seminole team.
As opportunities present themselves for both young and veteran players, that shape is becoming clearer as players push for their spots on the lineup.
"We got some guys that are given a great opportunity, and we're getting a great perspective of exactly where they are. I think some guys are taking advantage of it and really pushing," Norvell said after practice on Tuesday. "And then some guys, they've got to push, they got to rise up, they got to respond. Obviously, I'm excited to see how it plays out throughout the course of the rest of this week."
While Norvell has praised many of the newcomers up to this point in camp, he still feels they need to work on their awareness as they move forward.
"I thought some of the newcomers, young guys, there were some times where we didn't probably show the best awareness." Norvell continued. "But I thought it was a good work day."
READ MORE: FSU Football offers massive recruit committed to Ole Miss Rebels
Progression was and is the key focus with so many new players on this year's roster, and on the offensive line, it was no different. Returners like Lucas Simmons and Andre Otto, who were once the young guys up front, are starting to grow into their own this spring.
"Jonathan Daniels, you’re seeing some real progression," Norvell continued. "We've been challenging Lucas [Simmons] just to continue to take steps. He's had some flash moments, some really good, and obviously, there are some areas where he's got to continue to get better... But I like what I see from a big-picture standpoint from that group."
A major question mark heading into 2025 will be under center. FSU brought in Tommy Castellanos from Boston College and Kevin Sperry out of the high school ranks. Brock Glenn was already on the roster, and Norvell said Castellanos' game experience was a major asset.
"The great thing about Tommy is he's played, he has game experience. But all things are different compared to maybe a place or coach. He's had a couple of different coaches throughout his journey. So it's just understanding what our expectation is and what it is that we want it to look like. He's got a great presence."
Norvell also praised Sperry and Glenn. Despite Sperry's freshman moments, both Glenn and Castellanos are helping him develop.
"Brock has been remarkable in his continued progression and ownership into the players, helping teammates. His performance and the things that he's doing. And for Kevin to go out there, you know, he had a couple of big-time plays—like stepping into throws—whether it wasn't always just ideally clean, he had two huge touchdown passes. And then, he did have a freshman moment where he had an interception that we can't have."
As Florida State moves into the second half of spring camp, the pieces of 2025 are beginning to align. The Seminoles still have questions to answer but the energy and intent on the practice field is brewing.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the spring
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok