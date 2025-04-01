Nole Gameday

FSU Football offers massive recruit committed to Ole Miss Rebels

The Seminoles continue to drop new offers moving into the spring.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State is halfway through spring practice and while the sessions have been closed to the public, the Seminoles have still welcomed plenty of recruits to Tallahassee over the past two weeks. With a new coaching staff and plenty of new faces on the roster, head coach Mike Norvell is trying to showcase that the program will be back in a big way in 2025.

On Tuesday, FSU extended a scholarship offer to rising junior and 2027 offensive tackle, Li'Marcus Jones. The news came during a conversation between Norvell and Jones in the head coach's office. The Seminoles are the latest suitor for the massive offensive lineman who recently committed to in-state Ole Miss on March 29.

Though it's no easy task to pull a recruit of Mississippi, it's relatively early in Jones' recruitment and the coaching staff will have an opportunity to build a strong relationship with him before he puts pen to paper nearly two years from now.

Offensive line coach Herb Hand has made a swift impact at Florida State. He helped the Seminoles land four experienced players out of the NCAA Transfer Portal; Ole Miss' Micah Pettus, Wake Forest's Luke Petitbon, Vanderbilt's Gunnar Hansen, and UCF's Adrian Medley.

Plus, Hand is already flexing his muscles in the 2026 recruiting class after putting in three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star legacy offensive lineman Michael Ionata. The Seminoles are in the running for a plethora of other offensive linemen in the cycle.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 278 overall prospect, the No. 26 OT, and the No. 9 recruit in Mississippi in the 2027 class according to On3.

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 4 in the country according to 247Sports.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

