FSU football prepares for high-powered Virginia offense in ACC opener

The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 0-0 ACC) will begin conference play against the Virginia Cavaliers (3-1, 1-0 ACC) to open up conference play, with a night game on the road this Friday.
The Seminoles lead the country with an average of 58.0 points per game, an average of 628.7 yards of total offense per game, but Virginia's isn't far behind, ranking No. 5 with 564.5.
Head coach Mike Norvell And Co. Aren't Blind To The Potency Of What Virginia Brings To The Table
The Cavaliers have showcased balance on both sides of the ball through the first month of the season, leaning on an explosive offense and a defense that has steadily gained confidence with each outing. While Florida State has put up staggering numbers in its own right, Norvell made it clear the challenge of facing Virginia isn’t one his team can afford to overlook.
“This is a team that, offensively, is one of the best in the country. Defensively, you see the confidence they’re playing with,” Norvell said to the media on Monday. “They’re continuing to get guys back, even after some early-season injuries, and you really felt great speed and physicality in their game on Saturday night.”
One Of the Reasons is Virginia Quarterback Chandler Morris
Through four games, Morris has thrown for 1,050 yards with eight touchdowns to just one interception, while adding 132 yards and another score on the ground.
This past weekend, he accounted for 380 total yards and rushed for a touchdown, continuing to show why Virginia’s offense has been so difficult to contain. His ability to extend plays and make something out of broken situations hasn’t gone unnoticed by Florida State’s staff.
"He’s a challenge to have to go against. He can keep plays alive even when you haven’t gotten a whole lot of pressure on him," Norvell said. "Even when there are times when people have gotten to him, he’s been able to escape."
Cavaliers’ Balance Creates Matchup Problems
For Florida State, the focus isn’t just on Morris, but on the cast around him that makes Virginia’s offense so dangerous. The Cavaliers feature wideouts who can stretch the field and backs who punish defenses for tough yards, creating a balanced attack that forces opponents to pick their poison.
It’s the kind of challenge that will test Tony White’s defense snap after snap.
"They’ve got some receivers that can absolutely go; they can absolutely play," Norvell said. "Their running backs run hard. There’s a reason why they’re averaging well over 500 yards a game. I mean, they’re an impressive group, and so I think he’s definitely a wonderful spark for them."
Florida State’s explosive start has made them one of the nation’s most feared teams, and the Seminoles aren’t shying away from the spotlight.
With Virginia bringing a balanced attack and plenty of momentum, Norvell’s group views the ACC opener as both a challenge and an opportunity to show why they belong among the country’s elite.
