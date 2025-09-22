National spotlight grows as ESPN analyst puts FSU football among best in country
The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles have started the season on a hot streak with wins over Alabama, East Texas A&M, and Kent State. Over the past two games, FSU has set multiple school records, including most rushing yards with 498, most points in a two-game span with 143, and its eight rushing touchdowns against the Golden Flashes matched the 2024 squad's entire season.
While the Seminoles were already in the national spotlight after taking down Alabama in Week 1, it is no wonder that they continue to receive praise across the country.
ESPN's Booger McFarland has chimed in and listed Florida State as one of the top teams in the country.
Florida State Is In Booger's Top Three
Week 4 delivered plenty of insight into the college football landscape. With FSU rivals Clemson and Florida both stumbling out of the gate, No. 6 Oregon routing Oregon State, No. 19 Indiana blowing out No. 9 Illinois, and No. 4 Miami tackling the Gators (even if the scoreboard didn’t quite mirror the ebb and flow), the next AP poll is bound to look different.
When it was all said and done, Florida State landed in McFarland's top three.
Miami and Oregon Make The Cut
Both Miami and Oregon took down their rivals, which is what top-ranked teams should do. Miami was able to hold the Gators to just one first down in the first half during its 26-7 victory, but the majority of their points came late in the game.
The Hurricanes all but stifled the Gator offense, minus one touchdown drive, but their offense didn't necessarily pass the eye test against a beaten UF team as heavy favorites at home. Still, McFarland thinks that they are one of the elite three.
With 305 yards and a career-high four touchdown passes, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore powered the Ducks to a decisive 41-7 victory over former Pac-12 rival Oregon State. Moore spread the ball around to multiple receivers, kept the chains moving, and helped Oregon’s offense pile up points in a game that turned into a bloodbath.
Florida State is set to go on the road to begin conference play against Virginia on Friday, September 26, and a victory over the 3-1 Cavaliers could further propel Florida State into one of the top spots in the country. UVA is also coming off a 48-20 win over Stanford, so it will be yet another test for FSU.
With the current trajectory of both Miami and Florida State, their rivalry game the following week could work its way into a top-five matchup.
