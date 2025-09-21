FSU football speedster Micahi Danzy breaks the rock after running by Kent State
The Florida State Seminoles didn't overlook their final opponent before ACC play begins. Instead, they ran right by them, dispatching Kent State to the tune of a 66-10 result.
There was no better display of Florida State's speed than the big plays made by redshirt freshman wide receiver Micahi Danzy.
In the opening frame alone, Danzy put up three 45+ yard plays. He went on to catch two passes for a game-high 112 yards while rushing for 64 yards and a touchdown on his lone rush.
To put that in perspective, Kent State only had one play over 15 yards - a 75-yard score on a busted coverage - and didn't cross 176 total yards until the second half.
Danzy has scored in all three of the Seminoles' games since converting to wide receiver. The touchdowns have practically come on the same play - jet sweeps.
Regardless, Danzy is one of the fastest players in the country and he's showcased impressive acceleration and balance, with an ability to run through contact. He's a unique weapon for offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn.
Florida State gave Danzy his flowers after his career night.
Tallahassee Native Micahi Danzy Breaks The Rock To Cement FSU's Win
Following the game, head coach Mike Norvell presented Danzy with the honor of smashing Florida State's third rock of the 2025 season.
"The guy that's going to break the rock, boy, he provided a hell of a spark tonight," Norvell said as he called up Danzy to the roar of the locker room.
Danzy is still working through the nuances of the wide receiver position but his playmaking ability is undeniable. He can turn an inch into a mile anytime you put the ball in his direction.
Norvell believes the young athlete is ready for more after seizing his opportunity.
"I'm very, very pleased with his progress," Norvell said following the game.. "Another young man that -- every day, you feel his desire, his want-to, the practice habits, the push. You can see the confidence just growing with every play that he gets."
"You're seeing a young man that's growing and developing kind of right here before our eyes. But it's 100 percent because of his work, and I think Coach Harris is doing a great job with him," Norvell continued. "You can see that tonight Squirrel [White] was out, and it was an open door of opportunity for Micahi to show that he was ready for even more."
"I think that the two vertical passes were big for him, but then also whenever he got the ball in his hand on the reverse, he did what he's been doing. So it was good to see that, that was big," Norvell added. "But he got to break the rock tonight and just a wonderful young man, obviously a Tallahassee native, and one that I think has got an incredible future in front of him as he continues to progress."
Florida State senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos shattered the first rock of the season following the upset win against Alabama. In the victory, Castellanos accumulated 230 total yards and scored on the ground.
The Seminoles dedicated the 77-3 victory over East Texas A&M to true freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard and his family. Norvell called on Pritchard's father to break the rock.
Florida State kicks off ACC play on the road at Virgina on Friday, September 26. The game will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
