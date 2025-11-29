College GameDay announces picks for FSU football at Florida Gators
The Florida State Seminoles are hoping their road struggles will come to an end on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville.
Over two years have passed since the Seminoles won a true road game. In that span, Florida State has gone 0-8 (not including neutral sites) outside of Tallahassee.
In somewhat of a coincidence, FSU has an opportunity to end its losing streak in the same building where the program found its last road victory in 2023. The Swamp isn't an easy place to win, but the Seminoles have defeated the Florida Gators in five of the last seven meetings on the road.
The annual rivalry game, dubbed the Sunshine Showdown, obviously doesn't have the allure of recent history. The Seminoles and Gators are a combined 8-14. Florida is on a four-game losing streak, while Florida State has lost six of its last eight games and dropped four straight earlier this year.
This is the first time both teams have entered the matchup with losing records since 2021.
Regardless, this is still a contest that means a ton to both programs and their fans. Florida State has a chance to get to a bowl game. Meanwhile, Florida could send the Seminoles packing in its final game of the season.
College GameDay Makes Picks For Florida State-Florida
On Saturday morning, the ESPN College GameDay crew and guest picker Aidan Hutchinson made their selections for Florida State's game against Florida.
Desmond Howard: Florida
Nick Saban: Florida
Pat McAfee: Florida State
Aidan Hutchinson: Florida
Kirk Herbstreit: Florida State
This is only the fourth time this season the College GameDay crew has picked a matchup involving Florida State. The Seminoles upset Alabama but were defeated by Miami and Clemson.
The majority of the panel believes Florida State's road troubles will continue in Gainesville.
The Seminoles have a major advantage in the numbers. The Gators rank near the bottom of the country in a plethora of offensive statistics, including No. 118 in scoring offense (19.9 points per game) and No. 108 in total offense (322.4 total yards per game). Florida's defense doesn't sit much higher.
That may not matter as FSU has outgained all four of its opponents on the road and still found a way to lose in mind-numbing fashion.
Florida State and Florida will kick off at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
