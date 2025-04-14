FSU football's Mike Norvell opens up about historically awful 2024 season
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell recently spoke to Josh Pate of CBS Sports. Pate questioned Norvell's thought process regarding his legacy following the Seminoles' 2-10 season.
READ MORE: FSU Football enters final phase of spring with edge and urgency
His answer was elongated, but it highlighted the evident pressure that's on the young coach with a football team at its lowest point in decades.
"No, I think about that. I think about the opportunity that's provided. I also think about the responsibility that I have to be in the moment. It's the razor focus on the day, of the moment, with the big picture in scope," said Norvell. "And, you know, I do think about that. And I'm so, so fortunate to have this job, at this place, and this in this moment. And I do believe everything happens for a reason. Don't always know why, right? You don't always want to have to go through sometimes, but sometimes you need to go through it. You can prove you can get through."
Moreover, Norvell mentioned that the experiences of the 2024 season will not be forgotten but instead used to the team's advantage.
"And you know, some of the results of those situations I mentioned earlier, you don't want to waste any experience because those experiences, they form who you are," Norvell said. "And I cannot wait to tell the story about this journey, and whether it's a year from now, whether it's 25-30 years from now, you'll be able to point back and say, 'You know what, that was really hard, that was really challenging,' but some of those things that came out of that hard and challenging moment helped define and establish what was truly special of what we got to build upon from there. Like I said, there's a gratitude in it."
Finally, the FSU head coach said that he looks forward to instructing players who want to learn and grow from hard, painful experiences.
"And I want players to understand that as well because you can sit there and you can point to hard, you can point to challenging, and you got a choice of what you're going to do with it. You can either rise to it, or you can stay away from it. And it's the ones that are really willing to lean right into the opportunity, with humility, with passion, with a sense of gratitude for what they can be and what they can do from it," said Norvell. "And that's what the stories that people remember are all about. You don't sit there and talk about the stories of how easy things were for people; people don't ever celebrate that. You talked about the ones that had to overcome, had to rise up that, you know, truly showcased all of who they were just throughout that process."
The Florida State Seminoles will start their 2025 season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: Four Florida State offensive linemen trending in right direction following injuries
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok