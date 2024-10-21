FSU Football's Marvin Jones Jr. Excited to Face Off Against Hometown Rival Miami
Florida State is approaching one of its—and college football’s—most historic rivalries of the season when they travel to Miami Gardens, Florida, to take on the Miami Hurricanes this weekend. Miami is having a remarkable year, starting the season with a perfect 7-0 record, carried on the shoulders of quarterback Cam Ward and a mixture of transfers and veterans as they vie for their first ACC Championship.
With the State of Florida being such a recruiting hotbed, many players on the roster hail from the Miami area and the clash between the two schools draws intense emotions on both rosters. One of those players is legacy defensive end Marvin Jones, Jr., whose dad played at Florida State and earned numerous All-America honors before being drafted in the first round by the New York Jets in 1993.
Growing up in a household with such strong ties to the program, there is an extra sense of precedence when facing your dad's nemesis in the same garnet and gold that he wore during an era that made this rivalry such a spotlight. To add an extra dynamic to Saturday's game is that Jones Jr.'s half-brother, Daryl Porter, plays cornerback for the Hurricanes.
"Yeah, definitely an exciting experience," Jones, Jr. said of the upcoming matchup. "You know, I’ve watched this game a million times growing up. It’s a lot more fun for me now, specifically because my brother’s on the other side, so it’ll be a family affair."
Ward is a dynamic playmaker who has proven to be a challenge to any defense in front of him. In last week's win against Louisville, Ward threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns and his elusiveness makes him even more dangerous on the ground. Jones Jr. is well aware of the challenges he presents and said that the line can never give up in trying to contain him.
"I mean, obviously, he’s a very elusive guy. He can make plays; we all can see that. He knows how to extend plays, so we’ve got to put a lot of effort in and never give up because the play can go on for 10, 11 seconds with this guy. It should be a good little challenge for us."
There are more facets beyond Ward that can present a challenge for the defensive front. The tandem of running backs Damien Martinez and Mark Fletcher, Jr. have been extremely productive on the ground keeping the Hurricanes' rushing attack under control is another emphasis for Jones Jr.
"This week, we definitely have to set the standard. It starts today, obviously, in practice, and it’ll continue tomorrow. This game means a lot to a lot of people here, and it has to mean the most to us, obviously. I can’t wait—I’m just excited!"
Marvin Jones, Sr., made poster-worthy tackles during his entire career at Florida State, and Jones, Jr. says he 'can't wait' to add a highlight of his own next to the picture of the one his dad made years ago.
When asked if he's going to hang a highlight tackle after the game in his bedroom at home, he laughed and said, "We’re trying, for sure. Can’t wait."
The 'Noles and the Hurricanes kick off on Saturday, October 26 and the ball is set to fly through the air at 7:00 p.m.
Jones Jr.'s full interview can be seen below.
