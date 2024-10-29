FSU's Mike Norvell Discusses Transfer Portal, Redshirt Rule As Season Winds Down
The Florida State Seminoles are off to their worst start since 1974, a team which finished the year 1-10. 50 years later, the Seminoles are 1-7 (1-6 ACC) and are officially out of bowl contention after securing a losing season with a loss to the Miami Hurricanes this past weekend.
After accumulating steady growth on the recruiting trail over the past few years, and pitching to recruits that they could be a part of championship-winning teams at Florida State, any progress that has been gained following the stellar 13-1 2023 season is now out the window due to the disaster 2024 has been.
With the transfer window officially opening in December, and players from around the nation opting out of their seasons to remain healthy as they search for new opportunities, FSU head coach Mike Norvell discussed the transfer portal as well as discussions he has had with players leading into the remainder of 2024.
"The difference in today's age is they've added that dead period where there's gonna be a few days before the portal opens, and there is the time where conversations can be had. And just to be real, there's some guys where that'll be the best option for them, you look at where they are and opportunities for guys that want to play, we've got some guys that graduated and they're gonna explore some different opportunities. So I've had some conversations, even up to this point, but it's also just a part of this new age but we'll have time and we also have another BYE week after Notre Dame."
Norvell added to that statement by mentioning what he is doing to retain his players. Despite the lack of success, the Seminoles haven't had a single player opt out of the 2024 season, which could be a good sign as the December transfer window looms in the distance.
"I recruit them every day. I mean it's how you show up, how you work, what you do, the investment you make. We were on the road last week and guys that have gone to other places, they're there after our game just to see our team, got to hug a bunch of them, I care about the players that I coach here. There's sometimes guys that leave for whatever reason that they feel is best for them, and in today's age it's a variety of different reasons, and I respect the decisions, I give my honest opinion and assessment on where it is and what it could look like, but my job is how I show up every day and pour into these players."
While the transfer window is in many ways one of the more controversial and evolving parts of college football, so is the redshirt rule. Before 2018, players who were redshirting were not able to see the field, and if they did so, it would rule out the possibility of a redshirt. Since then the NCAA has revised the rule to allow for redshirts to play in up to four games in the regular season without counting against their eligibility. Norvell commented on the impact of redshirt rule on the game and how it has changed in recent years.
"I think there is a different value now, I mean in all reality I know there's been talk about the five for five as a possibility, I'm probably banking more to that's going to be a reality than not, but obviously there's still things that have to go through it. We'll see where it all goes, but I think when you look at the long term, some guys just physically or developmentally need that time, and especially when you look at the different lines of scrimmages, you want guys to be physically prepared, and ready when they step out there, and we've seen the good of it and we've also seen the bad of some of those situations. There's all different parts of it and we want to make sure guys are maximizing their time and not to push them if they're not physically or emotionally ready sometimes, but on the flipside of it making sure if they are we're taking advantage of the opportunity."
Norvell also discussed how he plans to use true freshman Luke Kromenhoek in the last four games. The young quarterback has already played in two games this season, taking the bulk of snaps against Miami last weekend and leading FSU to a touchdown drive early in the second quarter. Kromenhoek is still able to play in two more games and keep his redshirt status.
"We're working through all things, with this week being the focus. So that's our mindset and approach with all of our guys, especially when it comes to decisions like that, it's this week, and let's go be as good as we can be and continue to improve," Norvell said.
The Seminoles will return to Doak Campbell Stadium this weekend as they face the 4-4 University of North Carolina Tar Heels. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
