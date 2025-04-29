FSU football's Mike Norvell and former UF head coach defend charity golf title
Greensboro, Ga. (April 29, 2025) – Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and teammate Urban Meyer led wire-to-wire, finishing with 45 points to repeat as champions of the 2025 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament. This marks Florida State’s third Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge title after previously winning the event in 2024 and 2010.
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Norvell and Meyer started the tournament hot, carding two eagles and a birdie in their first five holes, and added another eagle and three more birdies to complete their start-to-finish victory. Urban Meyer sank a 15-foot putt on the final hole to seal the win, holding off the team of Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and Rick Neuheisel by one point. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and partner Steve Spurrier finished third with 43 points.
“Early in the round, we put the ball where it needed to be and were able to be aggressive going into the greens. We had some good opportunities and were able to capitalize on them,” said Norvell. “Urban was clutch in some big moments and we really played well together. When we had to have each other’s backs, we did. It was great partner golf.”
“This year Mike drove the train. He was phenomenal off the tee and long. His tee shots were unbelievable all day,” said Meyer. “On the final putt, Mike gave me a great read. It was one of those things where you think it’s going to go in and then it goes in. I knew it was going in.”
The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event featured a field of 24 current and former college football coaches, playing in 12 two-man teams, competing for a share of a $310,000 charity purse. The tournament was held today at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside Atlanta and was played in a Two-Man Scramble format with Stableford scoring. Pairings were determined by balancing handicaps between teams.
“We had another down-to-the wire finish out here at Lake Oconee today as Mike and Urban were able to defend their title and claim back-to-back Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge tournaments,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan. “The real winners today are the charities though as we raised $310,000 this year to bring our all-time total to $10 million in our 18-year history.”
With this year’s $310,000 charity purse, the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge has now raised a total of $10 million in scholarship and charity since 2007, helping make Peach Bowl, Inc. college football’s most charitable bowl organization. Proceeds from the event benefit charitable foundations selected by the coaches.
The Keep Climbing Family Foundation and the Urban and Shelley Meyer Family Foundation will each receive $32,500 with the first-place finish by Norvell and Meyer. Norvell has now won a total of $75,000 in the event’s history, while Meyer has taken home $225,000 all-time for his charities.
Press Release Courtesy of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok