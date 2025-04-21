3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window
It's been an offseason of change for the Florida State Seminoles with head coach Mike Norvell revamping his coaching staff and roster ahead of the fall. The Seminoles look a lot different across the board compared to a year ago but the program is still looking for more pieces exiting the spring.
There are multiple positions that Florida State could look to address through the NCAA Transfer Portal. Finding the right fits is a priority with the Seminoles looking to bounce back from one of the most disappointing campaigns in program history.
What are the three key positions that Norvell and his staff need to hit on during the spring window?
1. Wide Receiver
There isn't a more dire room on Florida State's roster at the moment than at wide receiver. Three members of the unit have departed from the program within the last week, including a pair of players who were expected to start or contribute in the rotation in 2025; junior Hykeem Williams and redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown.
As it stands, none of the 11 members in the group have started a game for the Seminoles. Squirrel White and Duce Robinson are proven options, though they both dealt with injuries during the spring. Everyone else has played one season or less at the college level. Sophomore Lawayne McCoy has the most experience of the returning wide receivers with six catches for 52 yards to his name.
Concerns are growing for Florida State with a thin and largely unproven pass-catching corps. There is a small margin for error at the moment and the Seminoles have already shown that they're looking for upgrades.
The potential is there for true freshman Jayvan Boggs and redshirt freshman Elijah Moore but the program needs to fill the gap in the short term.
The coaching staff offered San Jose State wide receiver transfer TreyShun Hurry and BYU wide receiver transfer Keelan Marion over the weekend. Other targets are sure to emerge.
2. Defensive Back
Florida State elected not to pursue any defensive backs heavily in the portal in December. That could change after injuries decimated the unit during the spring with redshirt senior safety Shyheim Brown, junior safety Conrad Hussey, and redshirt sophomore safety Edwin Joseph all missing time. Joseph was forced to miss the remainder of practice due to a hand injury.
The unit is one with a lot of talent but not necessarily a ton of production. Brown and Hussey are coming off down years and outside of that, the most seasoned players are probably redshirt junior Ashlynd Barker, redshirt junior Earl Little Jr., and junior Quindarrius Jones.
For the most part, the Seminoles seemed pleased with how the unit performed during the spring. However, a veteran option to shore up the cornerback room or safety spot would go a long way in making FSU feel confident it has enough bodies to make it through a long season.
This will be an area to watch over the next few weeks.
3. The Trenches
Alright, this may be considered cheating but Florida State will likely keep its eyes on the offensive linemen and defensive linemen who pop up in the portal.
The Seminoles had arguably the worst offensive line in the country last season and brought in four experienced transfers to flip the room. However, Gunnar Hansen, Micah Pettus, TJ Ferguson, Richie Leonard IV and Jacob Rizy were banged up for the majority of spring, limiting the reps and chemistry that Florida State was able to build throughout the two-deep.
Plus, redshirt junior Jaylen Early transferred from the program after starting six games a year ago. Early was expected to factor into the rotation at guard or tackle. That means the Seminoles have at least one hole to fill and they've already reportedly shown interest in Louisiana Tech guard transfer Ja'Marion Kennedy.
The defensive front wasn't much better for Florida State, leading the program to retool through the portal, JUCO, and high school ranks. James Williams and Darrell Jackson figure to be difference-makers upfront. The coaching staff has also expressed optimism regarding the transition of Deante McCray and Deamontae Diggs.
As far as young talent, the move from tight end to JACK seems to be working out for Amaree Williams. Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle KJ Sampson emerged more as spring progressed. Plus, the twins - Darryll Desir and Mandrell Desir - have acclimated quickly to the college level and will be battling for legitimate playing time when fall camp begins.
But still, an injury sent redshirt junior Daniel Lyons to the sideline and promising true freshman Kevin Wynn was limited at different junctures. Coveted transfer Jayson Jenkins missed the whole spring due to a lower-body ailment and has been spotted in a boot. Along with that, JUCO signee Tyeland Coleman and returning veterans such as Aaron Hester and Jaden Jones mostly flew under the radar.
This is another spot where it feels like Florida State is missing a piece - whether that's an athletic edge-rusher or another big body who can contribute in the middle.
The spring window lasts through April 25 but programs can continue to add transfers leading up to fall camp as long as they are in the portal by the deadline.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
