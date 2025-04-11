FSU Football's Mike Norvell one of college football's top-10 head coaches without a national championship
The Florida State Seminoles took a downward turn after coming off an ACC Championship Title and then being snubbed from the College Football Playoff in 2023. The 'Noles went on to set a few more historic records by losing to Georgia 63-3 in the Orange Bowl* and then had a 2-10 season in 2024 that most FSU fans would like to forget.
Still, FSU head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are looking to rebound (again), and 247Sports highlighted Norvell as No. 9 in their most recent ranking of college football coaches who have yet to win a National Title.
Norvell is 71-42 (33-27 at FSU) as a head coach and has proven that he can compete with the best in college football despite last year's abysmal season.
"That 60-point bowl loss to Georgia really rattled Florida State's program. There is plenty of blame to be placed on last season's total failure after a 13-1 finish as ACC champions, including but not limited to poor execution, transfer portal evaluation whiffs and injuries, (but it) all falls at the feet of Mike Norvell. Norvell makes $10 million in 2025 as part of the restructured contract that includes incremental raises every season through the end of the deal in 2031," 247Sports wrote. "With portal signings being mostly swings and misses last recruiting cycle, the Seminoles must ensure all their new pieces fit together this time around."
Although 247Sports thinks Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is the most likely to hoist the "crystal ball" in Miami, Florida, Alabama's Kalen DeBoer, against whom Florida State opens a home-and-home series on August 30.
The fans recognize the high expectations on both coaches heading into the 2025 season and those heading into Bryant-Denny are no different.
"If Alabama fails to reach the 12-team playoff once more in 2025, the pressure goes up a notch on the guy picked to keep the train on the tracks post-Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa."
FSU brought in the No. 7 recruiting class, highlighted by Boston College transfer quarterback Tommy Castellanos. They have the No. 2 toughest schedule in the ACC, so the hill to climb for the 'Noles will be a steep one.
