FSU football's Mike Norvell reveals encouraging update on Ethan Pritchard
Two weeks after being shot in a case of mistaken identity in Havana, FL, Florida State true freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard remains in critical but stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
The tragic incident has been difficult for everyone in the community. FSU's coaches and players are doing their part to play for Pritchard and uphold a standard he would be proud of.
READ MORE: FSU football makes changes to depth chart ahead of Kent State matchup
In the meantime, Pritchard's family continues to hold out hope. Four suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting last week, with three being charged with attempted murder.
On Monday, head coach Mike Norvell provided an encouraging update on Pritchard's status.
Over the weekend, Pritchard opened his eyes for the first time. It's an important milestone with plenty of hurdles to go in his recovery.
"I actually went by and saw him this morning, and there has been progress. Yesterday, he opened his eyes, and it was something that was emotional for everybody to be honest with you," Norvell said. "There's still a long part of the progress in his process moving forward, but it puts all things in perspective. The appreciation of a blink."
"He's fighting, his family is there, so very supportive," Norvell added. "There's still some major steps along the way that we're all going to be believing for and supporting and continuing in our prayers. Just grateful for him, grateful for his family. As we go through life, it is so very precious."
Mike Norvell Makes Impassioned Plea About Coming Together
Norvell could only smile when he had the opportunity to tell the team about Pritchard's progress. It means a ton to every member of the program.
"To be able to be there and to see Ethan, a young man that for all things was literally just in the wrong place at the wrong time, a mistaken situation," Norvel l said. "Now he's fighting for it every single day."
"I came in on Sunday, it happened yesterday. I walked into that team meeting, and I probably had one of the biggest smiles on my face just to tell them that he had taken a positive step," Norvell continued. "And to see their reaction and their love for this young man that has been here for a short period of time but is a part of their family. We had Earl [Pritchard] here for the last game, and just what he means and what their family means for us."
Norvell went on to call for everyone to put aside their differences and reservations in the name of peace. After all, we're all in this together.
"I think that even just in our world right now, it is a very challenging time, and I think that we see just so many things around that we do have a responsibility," Norvell said. "We're called on this Earth to love one another, and there's going to be plenty of differences, and plenty of things that we all have, but it's a challenge to me and a challenge to everybody that I think's out there to be the example."
"We're all going to have our faults, we're all going to have our differences, and all of those things, but to truly just love one another and to be able to work and be a part of the good that's out there because there's too many things that are happening," Norvell added. "The value of life and the appreciation of what we get to do here on this Earth it is special."
"I think we all have a responsibility to help push and make this world better. For whatever beliefs, thoughts, experiences that you have to go through, to be able to lead with love and to be kind and empathetic to others, I think is a big challenge for all of us, but something we all need to be willing to rise up and be the example for," Norvell concluded. "I appreciate you asking about Ethan, and we're going to be continuing to be praying for him and believing for better days ahead."
A GoFundMe supporting Pritchard has raised over $133K. Fans can help the family here.
In the win over East Texas A&M, Florida State wore No. 35 arm bands to show their love for Pritchard. Redshirt junior safety Earl Little Jr. carried Pritchard's jersey into Doak Campbell Stadium when the team took the field and brought it with him to the pregame coin toss.
READ MORE: Paul Finebaum makes stunning statement about FSU football nobody saw coming
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok