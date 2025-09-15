FSU football makes changes to depth chart ahead of Kent State matchup
The Florida State Seminoles are back in action for their third game of the 2025 season. Following an early BYE week, FSU is moving into its next non-conference matchup as the Kent State Golden Flashes travel to Tallahassee on Saturday afternoon.
The Seminoles will carry a No. 7 ranking into the home contest this weekend. Meanwhile, Kent State has dropped 24 consecutive games to FBS opponents, including a 62-14 thrashing to No. 17 Texas Tech.
Like with Texas A&M earlier this month, this is a game Florida State should handle with relative ease. The main concerns will be escaping without any injuries and getting plenty of playing time for younger members of the roster.
READ MORE: FSU football surprises with big move up in latest AP poll ranking
The Seminoles are heavy favorites entering their third consecutive home game in Doak Campbell Stadium.
To kick off the week, Florida State released its weekly depth chart. After the week off, there were a few changes to note.
FSU Releases Depth Chart For Matchup With Kent State
On Monday, the Seminoles unveiled their two-deep for the matchup against Kent State.
Florida State made a couple of changes, primarily on offense.
It appears junior tight end Randy Pittman Jr. is unlikely to play this weekend. He's no longer on the depth chart with redshirt senior Markeston Douglas and sophomores, Landen Thomas and Amaree Williams, listed as co-starters. Williams was the first tight end on the field against East Texas A&M.
Along the offensive line, Florida State has settled on its starting five. After beginning the season as a co-starter at both guard spots, redshirt senior Jacob Rizy is now a backup to left guard Richie Leonard IV and right guard Adrian Medley. Redshirt sophomore Andre' Otto is a co-backup with Rizy behind Leonard IV.
On defense, the only noteworthy change was junior cornerback Quindarrius Jones earning the primary backup spot behind redshirt sophomore Ja'Bril Rawls. Redshirt freshman Charles Lester III has moved to the other side as the co-backup with true freshman Shamar Arnoux behind senior Jerry Wilson.
Redshirt senior running back Roydell Williams is still missing from the depth chart. Williams has been dealing with an injury since the win over Alabama.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. Tommy Castellanos, Sr.
2. Brock Glenn, RS So. OR Kevin Sperry, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Gavin Sawchuk, RS Jr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS SR. OR Kam Davis, So.
Running Back:
1. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr. OR Ousmane Kromah, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Duce Robinson, Jr.
2. Gavin Blackwell, Sr. OR Elijah Moore, RS Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Squirrel White, Sr.
2. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Jayvan Boggs, Fr.
2. Chase Loftin, Fr.
Tight End:
1. Markeston Douglas, RS Sr. OR Amaree Williams, So. OR Landen Thomas, So.
Left Tackle:
1. Gunnar Hansen, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS So.
Left Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr. OR Andre' Otto, RS So.
Center:
1. Luke Petitbon, RS Sr.
2. Chavez Thompson, Fr.
Right Guard:
1. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr.
Right Tackle:
1. Micah Pettus, RS Sr.
2. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
3. Jon Daniels, RS Fr.
Defensive End:
1. James Williams, RS Jr.
2. Jaden Jones, RS Sr. OR Darryll Desir, Fr.
Nose Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackon Jr., RS Sr.
2. KJ Sampson, RS So.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Daniel Lyons, RS So.
2. Mandrell Desir, Fr.
Defensive End:
1. Jayson Jenkins, RS Jr.
2. Deante McCray, RS Jr.
JACK Linebacker:
1. Omar Graham Jr., RS Jr.
2. Stefon Thompson, RS Sr.
Linebacker:
1. Elijah Herring, Sr.
2. AJ Cottrill, RS Jr.
Linebacker:
1. Justin Cryer, Jr.
2. Blake Nichelson, Jr.
Cornerback:
1. Jerry Wilson, Sr.
2. Shamar Arnoux, Fr. OR Charles Lester III, RS Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS So.
2. Quindarrius Jones, Jr.
Rover Safety:
1. Earl Little Jr., RS Jr.
2. Donny Hiebert, Jr.
Safety:
1. Ashlynd Barker, RS Jr.
2. Shyheim Brown, RS Sr.
Safety:
1. Edwin Joseph, RS So.
2. K.J. Kirkland, RS So.
Kicker:
1. Jake Weinberg, RS Fr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Punter:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Holder:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Sr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS So.
Kick Returner:
1. Samuel Singleton, RS So. OR Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr.
Kick Returner:
1. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr. OR Kam Davis, So.
Punt Returner:
1. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr. OR Squirrel White, Sr.
2. Duce Robinson, Jr.
READ MORE: Paul Finebaum makes stunning statement about FSU football nobody saw coming
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok