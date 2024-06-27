FSU Football's Offense Brutally Disrespected in Latest EA Sports College Football 25 Rankings
The highly anticipated premier of EA Sports's College Football '25 is right around the corner, set to debut worldwide on July 19 ahead of the 2024 football season. Ahead of the launch, EA Sports has been throwing teasers of the game this past week, and college football fans have been eager to know how their favorite teams stack up. The developers teamed up with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to analyze and evaluate thousands of players, stats, and game film when deciding where a team sits in the big picture of college football.
EA Sports released a list of the top 25 offenses that will appear in the game and Florida State made the cut although it was surprisingly 'offensive' for the reigning ACC Champions at No. 22 (83 OVR). The rating puts them just ahead of Oklahoma who took the No. 23 spot (83 OVR) and behind SMU (No. 21, 85 OVR).
READ MORE: Off-Field Recruiting Staff Member Is No Longer With FSU Football
Teams such as Miami (7), Colorado (8), Clemson (10), Utah (11), Kansas (14), Arizona (15), Memphis (19), and UCF (21) were all ranked ahead of the Seminoles, putting into question just how accurately the virtual world will mirror real life when the game releases.
While the ‘Noles lost ten players to the 2024 NFL Draft, they’ve built their roster up and have brought in talented transfers such as quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, wide receivers Malik Benson and Jalen Brown, and running backs Roydell Williams and All-American returner Jaylin Lucas, to pair with a very deep veteran offensive line.
Last season, Uiagalelei threw for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns, adding another 216 yards on the ground with six scores. Florida State also returns ACC Championship Game MVP running back Lawrance Toafili, who had 649 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns last season, splitting reps with now Arizona Cardinal Trey Benson.
The rankings aren't set in stone as of now and only apply to head to head matchups. The full team rankings are set to be released on Friday.
READ MORE: FSU Football Projected to Receive BYE in College Football Playoff
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, andTikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Tight End Named Among 'Must-Watch' True Freshmen For 2024 Season
• Four-Star Wide Receiver CJ Wiley Chooses FSU Football Over Georgia Bulldogs
• Lengthy Blue-Chip Wide Receiver Commits To Florida Gators Over FSU Football
• Doak Campbell Stadium Ranked Among Top 10 Toughest Places to Play in College Football 25