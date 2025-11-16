Jameis Winston’s Hilarious TD Dance for Giants Was Perfectly On-Brand
Jameis Winston started for the Giants against the Packers on Sunday after Jaxson Dart suffered a concussion last week. That means football fans were in for the full Jameis experience and he certainly didn’t disappoint.
He gave an electric pregame speech and kept the 2-8 Giants in the game against Green Bay, but they ultimately came up short in a 27-20 defeat. Winston scored a go-ahead rushing touchdown from the one-yard line midway through the fourth quarter and he gave us all a celebration that’s sure to become an instant meme.
Classic Jameis:
Unfortunately for the Giants and Winston, the 11-year veteran threw an interception in the end zone on a third-down play on New York’s next drive as the Packers led 27-20. Winston’s pick gave Green Bay the ball back with less than a minute left. The Giants did get the ball back for a last-second attempt, but Micah Parsons forced a fumble on Winston to seal the game. The devastating interception didn’t appear to be fully on Winston, as receiver Jalin Hyatt stopped on his route which allowed Packers safety Evan Williams to make the play.
The QB was still a roller coaster as always, throwing into double coverage at times, but the fourth-quarter interception was his only pick of the game. In addition to the pregame speech and touchdown dance, Winston provided another funny moment when he found a way to gain 10 yards on a QB sneak on third-and-1
New York falls to 2-9 as they hope Dart is able to clear concussion protocol ahead of its game next week against the Lions.