Giants' Interim Head Coach Praises Russell Wilson for How He Took Jameis Winston News
Russell Wilson handled the latest blow to his career with grace.
On Wednesday, Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka revealed that Jameis Winston will be the team’s starting quarterback in Week 11 against the Packers with Jaxson Dart sidelined. That means he passed over Wilson, the current backup, to move forward. He said the 36-year-old 10-time Pro Bowler handled the decision well.
“Russ is a true pro, and I know he’s been through a couple tough things and, listen, the way he responds is unbelievable,” Kafka said. “I have a ton of respect for Russ. And again, he’s gonna be the backup this week. He’s one play away, just like he was last week. And so we need him, and he’s a crucial part of our offense, he’s a crucial part of our unit, and our group, and our leadership group. So I’d expect nothing less from him and how he would respond.”
Dart will miss Week 11 due to a concussion suffered against the Bears on Sunday. Now Winston will be under center. The 31-year-old last played for the Browns during a 21-7 loss to the Chiefs in Week 15 last season. He signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Giants this offseason.
Wilson opened the season as New York’s starting quarterback, but was replaced after three weeks. He has seen action in six games this season and has completed 58.0% of his passes for 831 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. His passer rating (77.4) and QBR (26.5) are both the worst of his career.
Dart has impressed as a rookie after replacing Wilson. The 25th overall pick from the 2025 NFL draft has completed 62.7% of his passes for 1,417 yards, with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a passer rating of 93.5, a QBR of 63.7, and has added 317 yards on the ground and seven rushing touchdowns.
Kafka was named the Giants’ interim head coach on Monday after the team fired Brian Daboll following a 2-8 start. Kafka has been the Giants’ offensive coordinator since 2022 and added an assistant head coach title in 2024. The 38-year-old former NFL quarterback now has his first head coaching job, and he immediately made his first big decision.
Wilson apparently handled the news well.