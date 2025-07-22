FSU football postpones move into newly constructed Dunlap Football Center
Upgrades are coming to Tallahassee in the form of renovations to Doak Campbell Stadium and the construction of a football-only facility, the Dunlap Football Center, which are projected to cost in excess of a combined $400 million.
Florida State is hoping to bring the best experience in the country for both fans and players.
The new facility will provide a plethora of state-of-the-art amenities to help FSU become one of the top programs in the sport. From an upgraded locker room and weight room to cold plunge pools and cryotherapy, the Seminoles have all of the bells and whistles covered.
Completion for both projects remains on the right track with the stadium set to be done before Florida State kicks off against Alabama on Saturday, August 30.
However, the teams' move-in date to the Dunlap Football Center is shifting slightly, per the Tallahassee Democrat's Jim Henry.
According to the publication, Florida State will begin its transition to the facility during the BYE week that follows the road game against Stanford on October 18. The Seminoles were originally supposed to make the move during the week off between non-conference games against East Texas A&M on September 6 and Kent State on September 20.
This appears to have nothing to do with the ongoing construction. FSU Athletics Director Michael Alford informed Henry that the "decision was made to protect the in-season operations of football even though the building will be completed."
Regardless of when the team is finally in the building, this should be a big boost for the Seminoles in the years to come.
Not only is the Dunlap Football Center a recruiting tool but it means Florida State has the facilities to compete against the best of the best. Add in an iconic venue like Doak Campbell Stadium and a previously established Indoor Practice Facility, and it feels like something special might be brewing in Tallahassee.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 at 3:30 p.m. - vs. Alabama (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 at 12:00 p.m. - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State (family weekend)
Week 5: Friday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt (cancer awareness)
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 at 10:30 p.m. - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest (homecoming and Seminole heritage)
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and Senior Day)
Week 13: Friday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
