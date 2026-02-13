Florida State Football Getting Return Visit From Priority QB Target

Quarterback recruiting has been a mixed bag for the Florida State Seminoles since head coach Mike Norvell took over the program in 2020. The Seminoles have signed a few talented prospects, but every single one of those players ended up transferring, outside of redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry.

Considering quarterback is the most important position in the game, it's crucial for Florida State to finally strike gold. Though Tony Tokarz departed for Buffalo this offseason, new position coach Austin Tucker impressed with his recruiting chops over the past few years.

Tucker is looking to carry that momentum over to the quarterback spot, and he's got his eyes on a couple of recruits, including a recently reclassified prospect that could end up as one of the best in the 2027 class.

FSU To Get Another Visit From Four-Star QB Wonderful Monds IV

Champ Monds (1) of Vero Beach looks to pass in the FHSAA Class 7A state championship, Dec. 13, 2025, at Pitbull Stadium in Miami. | CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, Florida State will get one of its top targets back on campus next month.

Four-star quarterback Wonderful 'Champ' Monds IV is set to return to Tallahassee for an unofficial visit on March 28. Monds IV will also take trips to Florida, Ohio State, Miami, and Notre Dame.

Monds IV is exploring his options after moving up a year, reclassifying from the 2028 class to 2027 back in late December. There's mutual interest between the talented signal-caller and the Seminoles. Mond IV was at FSU for a junior day last month.

Norvell and Tucker are working on establishing a relationship with Monds IV. The goal is for Florida State to ultimately land an official visit to have a legitimate opportunity to add him as one of the crown jewels of #Tribe27.

Monds IV missed the majority of his sophomore season due to an injury. He appeared in five games, completing 45/63 passes for 691 yards with seven touchdowns to zero interceptions.

During his freshman campaign at Vero Beach High School, Monds IV displayed a high ceiling. He completed 181/268 passes for 2,234 yards with 25 touchdowns to seven interceptions while rushing 142 times for 502 yards and nine more scores.

The 6-foot-2, 224-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 254 overall prospect, the No. 17 QB, and the No. 28 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

