FSU football projected to make CFB playoff and face SEC school
The Florida State Seminoles are in a bye week, leading off the 2025 season with a top-10 win over Alabama and following it up with a school-record-tying 77-3 blowout against East Texas A&M. With such a strong start to the season, many national outlets have taken notice again of what head coach Mike Norvell and Co. have brewing in Tallahassee, Florida.
The 'Noles have a fairly easy matchup against Kent State following the bye, but there is a long season ahead for the Seminoles, and FSU is just a little over two weeks away until they start conference play at Virginia.
With all that being said, Florida State is starting to emerge in conversation for playoff contention, a feat Norvell has yet to overcome, despite going 13-0 and winning the ACC Championship in 2023.
Following a Week 2 that saw blowouts across the board and programs like Florida and Arizona State suffer upset losses, ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach updated their playoff projections and gave different opinions on where and when the Seminoles will land.
Who Is Florida State Projected To Play In the CFP?
Schlabach has No. 10 Florida State at No. 7 Texas for the first round of the playoffs to round out December, and moving on to take on No. 2 LSU in the Sugar Bowl.
A rematch between the Tigers and Seminoles would likely send ratings through the roof. Norvell has never lost to LSU in his two times playing against the Tigers, and that game could turn into another instant classic.
Could Florida State Get Matched Up With The Buckeyes In Round Two?
Bongura has No. 9 Utah at No. 8 Florida State in the first round, with FSU coming out victorious. Taking on No. 1 Ohio State in Pasadena, California, for the Rose Bowl would be their next challenge. All in all, they've predicted LSU to knock off Florida State with a projected national championship matchup between LSU vs. Ohio State, or Oregon against the Buckeyes.
With two dominant wins already in the books and national analysts split on where Florida State fits in the playoff picture, the Seminoles find themselves in rare territory: Being relevant again on the biggest stage. The bye week offers Norvell and his staff a chance to reset before the push begins, but make no mistake: every game from here on out will carry playoff implications.
For Florida State, the path is simple but unforgiving. If you win, the conversation grows louder. Slip up, and the margin for error disappears.
