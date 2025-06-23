FSU football’s Thomas Castellanos takes shot at Alabama
The Florida State Seminoles are preparing for what they hope to be a rebound year as head coach Mike Norvell enters his sixth year at the helm. It won't be a cakewalk for the 'Noles, and they will face legitimate playoff contenders throughout the season, with Alabama being the first on August 30.
Florida State brought in a fresh wave of transfers in the offseason and has reportedly found an answer under center in Boston College transfer Tommy Castellanos. The Seminoles' class ranked No. 6 in the country overall.
Castellanos is expected to help drag the Seminoles out of their 2-10 record last year, and he isn't short of belief in himself or that of the team around him.
With Alabama circled on Castellanos' calendar, littered with darts thrown from across Champions Hall in Tallahassee, the Waycross, Georgia native believes that he has the ability to take down the Crimson Tide, mentioning that they won't be without Hall of Fame head coach Nick Saban.
“I’m excited, man. “People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast," Castellanos told On3 Sports. "I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."
Florida State's rise and fall from grace was an abrupt one. The 'Noles went from two 10+ win seasons and an undefeated regular season to a 2023 ACC Championship run, and then were unable to reload in 2024, finishing with a historic losing record.
Castellanos is coming off a year in which he threw for 3,614 yards and 33 touchdowns, while also adding 1,307 rushing yards and 15 scores. He became the first player in Boston College history to record 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season, so he has the resume to back up his words.
With a team of talented transfers and a familiar offensive coordinator in Gus Malzahn, Castellanos is confident in a turnaround.
"I feel like I tore the ACC up by my damn self for the last two years, and now I’m with a squad. I hope people don’t think that Florida State is going to be the same team it was last year because we have weapons. People can’t just sit back in zone coverage and watch me.”
Whether Castellanos can back up his bold claims remains to be seen. One thing is certain: Florida State doesn't intend to stay down for long, and the countdown to August 30 is on.
