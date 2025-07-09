Florida State’s greatest rivalries ranked among the top in college football
The Florida State Seminoles have produced some serious animosity between their in-state and conference foes within its short, rich history in the game of college football.
While the marquee matchups within the Sunshine State get the nod as two of the most prominent rivalries in college football, FSU's ongoing feud with an ACC rival from South Carolina is also considered one of the most important in the sport.
The three FSU rivalries mentioned? Miami, Florida, and Clemson.
According to Scott Dochterman of The Athletic, who produced a list ranking the top 100 rivalries in the country, three of the Garnet and Gold's biggest opponents come in at No. 7, No. 9, and No. 52, respectively.
Miami and Florida's rivalry comes in at No. 58, as Dochterman cites the infrequency of their play.
But let's focus on the 'Noles.
No. 52: Florida State vs. Clemson
With Clemson at No. 52, Dochterman points out that the elimination of the ACC's divisions allows the Tigers and the 'Noles to compete against each other for a conference championship despite being scheduled to play each other in the regular season consistently through 2030.
The regularly scheduled matchup could end sooner than 2030, however, as both schools have expressed interest in leaving the ACC.
FSU leads the series 21-16. The Tigers have won eight of the last 10 matchups dating back to 2014 (there was no contest in 2020 due to COVID).
No. 9: Florida State vs. Florida
As for the FSU-UF rivalry at No. 9, the Gators lead the series 38-28-2. Florida went 16-2-1 against the Seminoles from 1958-1976, padding a series lead before the arrival of Bobby Bowden.
The FSU legend would end his career with a 17-18-1 record against the Gators, including the famous "Choke at Doak" 31-31 tie in 1994.
The Sunshine Showdown has always played a significant role in the recruiting aspect of the state. While bragging rights are the most coveted prize of the matchup, the momentum generated from winning the last game of the regular season against an in-state rival is (also) priceless.
No. 7: Florida State vs. Miami
Similar to the UF rivalry, a lot more than winning and losing hangs in the balance with the result of this game every year. In addition to bragging rights and recruiting momentum, this matchup has the added stakes of conference play standings attached.
Miami leads the series 36-33. While both teams have been mediocre (on average) since the late 2000s, some of the most jaw-dropping moments have come when both squads were motivated only by pure hatred for the other side.
Some great examples of this include the 2018, '21, and '23 matchups, all decided by one score in close-game thrillers.
