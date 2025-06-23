Florida State QB Uses Nick Saban To Chirp Alabama Ahead of Week 1 Matchup
It didn't take long for Thomas Castellanos to make headlines as the quarterback of Florida State.
In an interview with On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, the former Boston College Eagle and UCF Black Knight spoke about the Seminoles' Week 1 matchup against Alabama and in the process used their former head coach to throw some shade against the Crimson Tide.
"They don't have Nick Saban to save them," he said candidly. "I just don't see them stopping me."
While this is quite the chirp coming from a now-two-time transfer, Alabama went just 9-4 in their first season under new head coach Kalen DeBoer and played in a non-New Year's Six Bowl for the first time since 2019.
Castellanos' move to Florida State reunites him with Seminoles offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, who was UCF's head coach during his true freshman season in Orlando. The 5'9" speedster spent the past two seasons with Boston College, throwing for 3,614 yards and 33 touchdowns while adding 1,307 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. He left the Eagles mid-season after leaving a mid-November game with an injury and subsequently being benched for backup Grayson James.
Florida State will host Alabama at Talahassee's Doak Campbell Stadium at 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, August 30. The trash talk, however, has already begun.