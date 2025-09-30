FSU football QB Tommy Castellanos admits trash talk with former Miami star
The Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes will write the next chapter in their annual rivalry on Saturday night in Tallahassee.
There are plenty of players on both sides getting their first taste of what it means when the Seminoles and Hurricanes meet on the field, including FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos.
Castellanos sparked the country this summer when he spoke boldly about Florida State's matchup against Alabama. The Seminoles went on to dominate the Crimson Tide and got off to a 3-0 start before being upset by Virginia on Friday night.
Despite his first defeat as a Seminole, don't expect Castellanos to tone things down this weekend. He's already been trading barbs with former Miami star Cam Ward, who defeated FSU in 2024 and went No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft back in April.
Tommy Castellanos, Cam Ward Talk Trash Before FSU-Miami
While speaking to ACC Network analysts Eric Mac Lain and Kelly Gramlich, Castellanos revealed that he connected with Ward, and Shedeur Sanders, throughout the offseason.
The trio of quarterbacks all worked for the same trainer. Castellanos has been able to lean on them for advice since then. Ward has become a mentor of sorts for Castellanos, despite their different ties in the rivalry.
"This offseason, I just had a trainer that really just worked with me on how to play the game as a quarterback and how to see the game as a quarterback instead of going out there and just playing ball and using my athletic ability," Castellanos said. "That's the first year I ever had someone to actually critique and to coach and to learn from."
"Also, with me doing that, working with the trainer, I was with Cam Ward or Shedeur [Sanders]," Castellanos continued. "Like these guys are also putting in their input on me and showing me like 'alright, this is how you should do it' or 'this is what's needed to be done.' Even after the game, I get a call from Ward and he's like, 'good game, I seen this, you could've done this, did that.'"
"It's just having those people that's pouring into me and continuing to help me get better and that's what I never had," Castellanos added.
That doesn't mean Ward is rooting for Castellanos to take down his former squad.
"We kind of talked a little bit already about it," Castellanos said. "I told him...there was a little trash talk here and there back and forth."
in his lone matchup against Florida State, Ward led Miami to a 36-14 victory. He snapped the Seminoles' three-game winning streak in the series after completing 22/35 passes for 208 yards.
Castellanos has been electric during his first four games at FSU. He's completed 45/70 passes for 848 yards with four touchdowns to three interceptions while rushing 41 times for 217 yards and four more touchdowns.
Florida State and Miami will kick off at 7: 30 p.m. on Saturday, October 4. The contest will be televised on ABC.
