FSU football adjusts depth chart before rivalry game against Miami Hurricanes
The Florida State Seminoles are moving on following their first loss of the 2025 season. After a disappointing result on Friday night, it's all about the response as the Seminoles try to prevent one defeat from turning into two.
That'll be a tough task with the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes coming to Tallahassee on Saturday night. The Hurricanes are 4-0 and had plenty of time to prepare for this matchup after a week off.
The Seminoles are nearly a touchdown underdog as they return to Doak Campbell Stadium.
To kick off the week, Florida State released its weekly depth chart. Ahead of the rivalry game, there were a few changes to note.
FSU Releases Depth Chart For Rivalry Game Against Miami
On Monday, the Seminoles unveiled their two-deep for the matchup against Miami.
Florida State made a few adjustments leading up to its fifth game of the season.
At running back, redshirt senior Roydell Williams is set to make his return following an injury after the Alabama game. Williams has missed the last three games but is now a co-starter with redshirt Gavin Sawchuk. Redshirt senior Caziah Holmes remains the primary backup at one of the running back positions.
At the other spot, redshirt junior Jaylin Lucas and true freshman Ousmane Kromah remain co-starters. Redshirt sophomore Samuel Singleton Jr. slides over as a backup behind them.
There was one other change. Sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy appeared on the depth chart for the first time this season. McCoy is a co-starter with true freshman Jayvan Boggs, who didn't play against Virginia due to an injury.
The Seminoles did make two alterations on the defensive line.
True freshman defensive lineman Mandrell Desir has been elevated to a co-starter alongside redshirt junior Daniel Lyons at defensive tackle. There's a possibility Desir could make his first start this weekend.
Plus, an interesting one to watch is sophomore Amaree Williams being listed as a co-backup with redshirt junior Deante McCray at defensive end behind redshirt junior Jayson Jenkins. Williams played seven snaps on defense against Virginia and provides a unique level of explosiveness.
Sophomore running back Kam Davis and true freshman tight end/wide receiver Chase Loftin are NOT listed.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. Tommy Castellanos, Sr.
2. Brock Glenn, RS So. OR Kevin Sperry, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Roydell Williams, RS Sr. OR Gavin Sawchuk, RS Jr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS SR.
Running Back:
1. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr. OR Ousmane Kromah, Fr.
2. Samuel Singleton Jr., RS So.
Wide Receiver:
1. Duce Robinson, Jr.
2. Gavin Blackwell, Sr. OR Elijah Moore, RS Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Squirrel White, Sr.
2. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Jayvan Boggs, Fr. OR Lawayne McCoy, So.
2. BJ Gibson, So.
Tight End:
1. Randy Pittman Jr., Jr.
2. Markeston Douglas, RS Sr. OR Amaree Williams, So. OR Landen Thomas, So.
Left Tackle:
1. Gunnar Hansen, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS So.
Left Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr. OR Andre' Otto, RS So.
Center:
1. Luke Petitbon, RS Sr.
2. Chavez Thompson, Fr.
Right Guard:
1. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr.
Right Tackle:
1. Micah Pettus, RS Sr.
2. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
3. Jon Daniels, RS Fr.
Defensive End:
1. James Williams, RS Jr.
2. Jaden Jones, RS Sr. OR Darryll Desir, Fr.
Nose Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackon Jr., RS Sr.
2. KJ Sampson, RS So. OR Kevin Wynn, Fr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Daniel Lyons, RS So. OR Mandrell Desir, Fr.
Defensive End:
1. Jayson Jenkins, RS Jr.
2. Deante McCray, RS Jr. OR Amaree Williams, So.
JACK Linebacker:
1. Omar Graham Jr., RS Jr. OR Stefon Thompson, RS Sr.
Linebacker:
1. Elijah Herring, Sr.
2. AJ Cottrill, RS Jr. OR Caleb LaVallee, RS So.
Linebacker:
1. Justin Cryer, Jr.
2. Blake Nichelson, Jr.
Cornerback:
1. Jerry Wilson, Sr.
2. Shamar Arnoux, Fr. OR Charles Lester III, RS Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS So.
2. Quindarrius Jones, Jr.
Rover Safety:
1. Earl Little Jr., RS Jr.
2. Donny Hiebert, Jr.
Safety:
1. Ashlynd Barker, RS Jr.
2. Shyheim Brown, RS Sr.
Safety:
1. Edwin Joseph, RS So.
2. K.J. Kirkland, RS So.
Kicker:
1. Jake Weinberg, RS Fr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Punter:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Holder:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Sr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS So.
Kick Returner:
1. Samuel Singleton, RS So. OR Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr.
Kick Returner:
1. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr. OR Kam Davis, So.
Punt Returner:
1. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr. OR Squirrel White, Sr.
2. Duce Robinson, Jr.
