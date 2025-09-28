FSU football plummets in AP Top 25 Poll after shocking defeat
The Florida State Seminoles were upset on the road on Friday night, dropping their ACC opener, 46-38, in double overtime to the Virginia Cavaliers.
The Seminoles recorded 500+ yards for the third straight game but also committed a season-high three turnovers. The first two giveaways led to touchdowns for Virginia, while the final led to the conclusion of the game and thousands of fans rushing the field.
READ MORE: FSU football's Tommy Castellanos delivers rallying message after upset loss
Defensively, it was by far Florida State's worst performance of the season. The Seminoles gave up 440 yards, more than their last two games combined. FSU surrendered 46 points after allowing 30 points in 12 quarters coming into the matchup.
Florida State's first defeat of the season came against an unranked opponent, resulting in a large fall from the top-10.
Where Is Florida State Ranked In The AP Top 25 Poll?
On Sunday afternoon, the weekly Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released following the conclusion of Week 5 of the 2025 college football season.
Florida State plummeted 10 spots from No. 8 to No. 18, the largest drop of any team this week. The Seminoles also fell from No. 8 to No. 19 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.
Virginia moved into the No. 24 spot after defeating FSU and improving its record to 4-1.
Florida State's next opponent, Miami, fell one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll during a week off. Oregon jumped the Hurricanes after defeating No. 3 Penn State in overtime. Ohio State remains at No. 1.
Looking at the remainder of the poll, Alabama moved up from No. 17 to No. 10 following a road victory against Georgia. The Crimson Tide snapped the Bulldogs' school-record 33 straight home wins, which dated back to 2019.
The only other ACC team in the rankings is Georgia Tech at No. 17. The Yellow Jackets survived an upset scare at Wake Forest on Saturday. The Seminoles won't face the Yellow Jackets unless both teams make the conference championship.
Florida State returns home for its annual rivalry matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, October 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
Tracking Florida State's Movement In The AP Poll During The 2025 Season
Week 0: unranked
Week 1: unranked
Week 2: No. 14
Week 3: No. 10 (+4)
Week 4: No. 7 (+3)
Week 5: No. 8 (-1)
Week 6: No. 18 (-10)