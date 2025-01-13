FSU Football Quarterback Named Among 'Best Fit' Transfers
Mike Norvell has rebuilt Florida State once, and he'll have to do it again. After taking the Seminoles from a losing program to a 13-1 team in 2023, they posted just two wins in 2024. All that work Norvell did to return Florida State to being an elite program, he's going to have to emulate in a second rebuild.
Something working in Norvell's favor is the transfer portal. The player movement and portal allowed him to rebuild the program the first time, and he can do so quickly a second time with the right additions.
Evidently, poor quarterback play, among other things, was a major issue for the Seminoles in 2024. Alongside adding a new offensive coordinator -- former UCF head coach Gus Malzahn -- Florida State is bringing in a new quarterback.
Former Boston College signal caller Thomas Castellanos was listed among the "best quarterback fits" from transfers after the recent cycle by 247Sports.
"Thomas Castellanos lost his grasp on the starting job at Boston College and ceded it entirely in November before leaving the team, but even with his downfield passing limitations and propensity to take a bad sack from time to time, his tools make for a potentially ideal fit at Florida State," 247Sports wrote. "That is because the Seminoles tabbed Gus Malzahn to be their next offensive coordinator, and few coaches in the country have stronger track records in getting the most out of mobile quarterbacks. Castellanos is a year removed from a 1,113-yard, 13-touchdown season on the ground."
Last year, there was plenty of promise for DJ Uiagalelei, though that experiment fell flat on its face. With a new-look coaching staff around Norvell, it'll be interesting to see what the program can get out of Castellanos, who was incredible using his legs for Boston College.
